Updated: March 30, 2019 @ 1:16 pm
Daniel Island has lovely bridges along its numerous trails to stop and relax. Photo/Brigitte Surette/Staff.
Daniel Island is surrounded by Lowcountry wetlands and parks -- perfect for lazy afternoon sunsets. Photo/Brigitte Surette/Staff
Daniel Island -- an island town with Charleston charm and history
33 New St.
A renovation of historical proportions in downtown Charleston