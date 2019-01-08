Former admiral to address Carolina One
Retired admiral Mike McCabe, former head of naval aviation and instructor at the "Top Gun" fighter weapons school, will kick off the first quarter sales meeting of Carolina One Real Estate with an address at 9 a.m. Tuesday aboard the USS Yorktown.
As head of naval aviation, McCabe managed some of the deepest technological shifts in the history of the service, overseeing the move to the next generation of naval aviation technology, aircraft and aircraft carriers. His five commands at sea ranged from 14 fighters and 300 personnel to a fleet of 43,000 personnel with 1400 aircraft and 88 ships.
He suffered no operational loss of life while in command, and his combat decorations include the Silver Star and Distinguished Flying Cross. Earlier in his career he flew combat missions under the mentorship of one of the original "Top Gun" instructors, eventually becoming executive officer of the school, and contributing to the movie inspired by it.
McCabe, who was also in the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks, became chairman of a commercial charter airline service following his retirement from the service, and has also survived intestinal cancer. A highly decorated leader, the former admiral now teaches others to lead and helps teams to reach their potential.
Berkshire Hathaway adds seven agents
The burgeoning firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate has added seven agents, with all of them operating out of the Summerville office. The agents are Karen Taylor, Allison Salmon, Nate’ Nicholas, Caleb Varnadeaux, Tanisha Moultrie, Jim Cummings and Michael Allen.
Taylor, a mother of two and grandmother of five, recently moved back to Charleston from Oneida, Tenn., due to her husband’s job. Well-versed in real estate negotiation and market analysis, she will work as an accredited buyer’s representative. Contact her at 843-599-2466 or k.taylor@bhhsscre.com.
Salmon, a mother of two who attended Virgina Common Wealth, has been a Lowcountry resident since 2010. She turned her hobby into a career after years of helping friends and family members find homes. She enjoys spending time on the water and camping. Contact her at 321-626-9266 or a.salmon@bhhsscre.com.
Nicholas entered the military at 19 and was given her first duty assignment in Charleston. After traveling the world over 23 years in the service, she settled in the Lowcountry and is now a Realtor. She holds bachelor's degrees in human resources and general studies. She and her husband have six children. Contact her at 843-934-7547 or n.nicholas@bhhsscre.com.
Varnadeaux is a Charleston native and father who spent 10 years working as a freelancer in film and television. His works spans projects from "The Hunger Games" to television commercials for American Airlines. Contact him at 843-635-3075 or c.varnadeaux@bhhsscre.com.
Moultrie, a mother of three, is a Beaufort native who worked in dental finance and insurance before becoming a Realtor. Outside of work, she enjoys riding her motorcycle and baking. Contact her at 843-476-8704 or t.moultrie@bhhsscre.com.
Cummings is a Northern California native who moved to Charleston in 2015, working in IT before attending real estate school at the College of Charleston. He enjoys hiking, biking and spending time with his wife and their two cats. Contact him at 843-361-8668 or j.cummings@bhhsscre.com.
Allen, born in England to military parents, also served in the military and even crewed aboard Air Force One. He has been a real estate agent for over four years, previously in South Florida. He has sold and managed vacation homes, worked with real estate investors, and was a real estate project manager. Contact him at 843-829-0124 or m.allen@bhhsscre.com.
Visit bhhsscre.com.
John Wieland opens new model home
John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods has opened a designer-decorated model home in its enclave of 23 luxury townhomes within Riverview in Dunes West Golf and River Club in Mount Pleasant.
Beginning at $344,990 with more than 2,090 square feet, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath Cooper townhome is designed with room to entertain. Located at 2422 Brackish Drive, the open design floor plan features a large great room and dining area which opens up to a gourmet kitchen and chef’s island. An outside patio allows for transition to alfresco dining and entertaining, and homeowners can choose to add a sunroom or screened lanai.
Upstairs, the owner’s suite features a spa-sized shower and large walk-in closet as well as two bedrooms and a spacious multi-use flexible loft and laundry room. Each townhome includes a two-car garage.
“We are seeing interest from buyers who want to simplify their life without giving up quality features in the home or the neighborhood,” said general sales manager Ann Taylor. “With the added benefit of Dunes West being the only security gated community in Mount Pleasant, these townhomes offer the freedom to lock up and go off for a few days — or an extended period of time — without worrying about the yard or upkeep.”
The model is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Wednesday and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. For more information, call (800) 782-3643 or visit jwhomes.com.
Lawson earns military certification
Jack Lawson, a Walterboro native and Realtor with Carolina One Real Estate, has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification. The National Association of Realtors awards the certification to members who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that helps them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.
The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to accommodate current and former military service members at any stage of their military career and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyers Representative designation. Criteria includes studying background information on the military, knowing military acronyms, and understanding military culture.
Lawson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the Colorado Institute of Technology, has held his real estate license since 2017. A father and James Island resident, he works in Carolina One’s Maybank Highway office and can be reached at jack.lawson@carolinaone.com or (843) 908-3074.
More relatives helping with down payments
More first-time homebuyers are going to a familiar source to find help with down payments: Mom and Dad.
For the 12 months through September of 2018, more than 26 percent of mortgage borrowers using loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration received assistance from relatives to make down payments, according to the FHA’s annual report. That’s an increase from 22 percent five years ago.
The increasing trend is likely due to the gradual climb in home prices, combined with the fact that borrowers using FHA-backed loans are often first-time buyers with weaker credit profiles, according to The Wall Street Journal. Although conventional loans can demand down payments of as much as 20 percent, FHA borrowers can pay as little as 3.5 percent of the purchase price.
Student debt loads and stagnant wage growth have contributed to the crunch facing first-time home buyers, the Journal reported. The homeownership rate among those younger than 35 fell 8 percent between 2004 and 2017, according to Freddie Mac.