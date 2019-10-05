Williams Means welcomes new agent
Harrison Gilchrist, a Realtor® of Distinction - Directors Circle award recipient, has joined the team of agents at William Means Real Estate.
Gilchrist has a bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Mississippi. After college, he lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A position at Garden and Gun brought him to the Lowcountry. In 2013 Gilchrist pursued his passion for real estate and earned his license. While Gilchrist’s specialty is residential brokerage, he has invaluable experience in commercial brokerage, property management, and urban development.
Gilchrist is a member of the National Association of Realtors®, Charleston Trident Association of Realtors®, the founding President of the Charleston Ole Miss Alumni Club, and has volunteered with the Green Heart Project. Reach him at 843-209-4658 or email harrison@williammeans.com.
Carolina One’s Summerville office welcomes agents
Born and raised in North Charleston, SC, Joshua Michael Litchfield is a business administration graduate of Charleston Southern University where he was a baseball student athlete. Married with one child, Litchfield remains a baseball aficionado.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Robin Rose has lived in Charleston for 50 years. Rose received her MBA degree from Southern Wesleyan University and was subsequently employed by Trident Technical College and the Medical University of South Carolina. A newly licensed real estate agent, Rose is married and the mother of three children.
Caitlin Thompson is a lifelong resident of Charleston who studied Teaching English as a Second Language for two years at Oral Roberts University. Thompson’s background includes sales and management with a nationally-recognized makeup and skin care brand. She and her husband have two children and she enjoys going to the park with her family.
Christopher Wessel was born in Baltimore, MD and graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Technology with a concentration in engineering and metallurgical science. Wessel spent 20 years in food and beverage and restaurant management. Wessel and his wife are accomplished homebrewers who will soon be competing in the Great American Beer Fest in Denver, Colorado.
A graduate of the College of Charleston with a degree in psychology, Amanda Wilson has lived in Charleston for almost 15 years. Born in Teaneck, NJ, Wilson was previously employed in the food and beverage industry before choosing a career in real estate. Wilson’s husband is in the US Navy and the couple has a 20 month old daughter. In her free time, Wilson enjoys, exercising, practicing yoga and reading.
To reach these agents, call 843-871-9000.
Charleston office of Carolina One welcomes two new agents
The office of Carolina One on Orleans Road in Charleston brings Kelly Newman and Ryan J. Wilks on board.
Newman has lived in Charleston for five years. A graduate of West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in animal and nutritional Sciences, she worked as a veterinary technician for 10 years in Virginia Beach and Charleston before choosing a career in real estate sales. Newman is an avid pro and college football fan and enjoys spending time with her family and frequenting Charleston’s beaches.
Wilks is a native of Charleston and a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. Prior to becoming a real estate professional, he worked for TriEst Ag Group in chemical sales for 22 years. Wilks has held a real estate license since 2009 and has recently decided to pursue a full-time career selling real estate with the Drake Herrin Team at Carolina One. A father of two, he enjoys surfing, boating, fishing and hunting.
New Homes from mid-$300,000s in Mt Pleasant
The Tupelo Row Community by Mungo Homes are located on Highway 17 North in between Carolina Park and Wando High School. The new homes are priced from the mid to high $300,000s and range in size from 1,260 to 2,650 square feet. There are five models to choose from and the two-story homes feature three to five bedrooms, energy efficient features, tankless water heaters, gas heat with other options and upgrades available. The community boats a zero-entry swimming pool, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, gas grills, a playground and hiking and biking trails. Mungo Homes has been ranked as “America’s Best Builder.”
For more information, contact Jonathan Greene at 843-412-1296 or email jonathan.greene@carolinaone.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes agents
Four agents come on board Realty ONE’s Summerville office.
James Johnson is a South Carolina native, born in Aiken and raised in Barnwell. Johnson joined the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), which led him to Charleston. He served in the USMC Reserves for six years, worked in account management for eight years, obtained a CDL and operated a tractor-trailer for four years. He now helps clients to buy and sell their homes and loves the real estate industry. During his free time, you’ll find him exploring Charleston’s varied restaurants.
Rhonda Davis is a Charleston native. She and her home-builder husband spend weekends in downtown being a tourist in their own town. Her husband, who has worked for a national, award-winning homebuilder for 30 years, fueled Davis’ passion for real estate. She has 17 years of experience at different levels of expertise in the industry and has a portfolio of repeat clients. She and her family enjoy spending time in historic downtown, outdoor activities and going to River Dog baseball games.
Lori Olivi is a Charlestonian and has been a full-time Realtor for nearly 18 years. Olivi has an extensive knowledge of the tri-county and her reputation is built on her expertise and superior customer care. Her clients rely on her guidance – in both buying and selling their homes – and her personalized attention to ensure seamless and stress-free transactions and closings. She has a steadily expanding network of loyal clients and referrals. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and outdoor activities.
Dana Weathers was born and raised in Charleston. She has an extensive background in sales and marketing and thrives on providing personalized, excellent customer service to clients. Weathers has a blended family of five daughters, one son and eight grandchildren.
Reach these agents at 843-972-9450.
In Realty ONE’s Mount Pleasant office, Nicole Rizzo joins the team. She is a full-time realtor who navigates her clients through every step of the complex real estate process. Relying on extensive local and national research, market trends and stellar negotiation skills, Rizzo’s clients know they’re in great hands. In her downtime, she enjoys volunteering and enjoying the Lowcountry’s great outdoors. Reach her at 843-270-4950 or email rizzocoastal@gmail.com.
Coldwell Banker agent named South Carolina REALTOR of the year
Laura Derrick has been named REALTOR of the Year by South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR). Derrick, who is an SCR member and their past president, is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Midtown office in Columbia.
In addition to REALTOR® of the Year, Derrick has won numerous awards, including Coldwell Banker’s International President’s Circle Award, Top Producer, Top Sales and Top Listing Agent awards. She has more than 30 years of industry experience and has multiple designations including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and is a Graduate, Realtors® Institute (GRI). Derrick is a former teacher and graduate of Clemson University, and throughout her real estate career has held many state and local REALTOR® association leadership roles.
For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.