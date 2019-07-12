US stocks climb to another record
NEW YORK — The major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending above 3,000 for the first time. The market was driven higher by technology, consumer discretionary and industrial company stocks, which more than offset the drop in drugmakers.
Investors continued to remain focused on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate this month for the first time in more than a decade to help counter slowing growth caused by trade disputes. Investors have bet heavily that the Fed is moving that direction, moving stock and bond yields higher in the last two weeks.
Health care stocks took some of the heaviest losses. Pharmaceutical companies also fell on Thursday after the White House withdrew a plan to overhaul the rebates that drugmakers pay insurers and distributors.
Separately, Johnson & Johnson, fell 4.1%. Bloomberg News reported the company, a Dow component, is under a criminal investigation for possibly lying to the public about the cancer risks found in its baby powder.
VW, Ford in driverless venture
NEW YORK — Volkswagen will invest $2.6 billion into a Pittsburgh autonomous vehicle company that's mostly owned by Ford as the automakers who were once rivals deepen their partnership to develop driverless and electric vehicles in an ultra-competitive landscape.
The two automakers will become equal owners of Argo AI, and they plan to put autonomous vehicles on the roads in the U.S. and Europe as early as 2021, the companies said Friday.
The deal also includes a plan for Ford to use VW's electric vehicle platform to build zero-emissions cars for the European market starting in 2023.
Auto companies have been teaming up with each other as well as with big technology firms over the past few years to try to spread out the enormous costs of developing self-driving and electric vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Hackett expects the large crowd of players to be narrowed down.
"The stakes are high here," Hackett said Friday. "There's only going to be a few winners who create the leading platforms for the future. We cannot be late, Ford can't be late, and we have to be great."
China imports from US plunge in June
BEIJING — China's trade with the United States plunged last month as a tariff war battered exporters on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.
And there's no letup in sight: Tensions between the world's two biggest economies continue to simmer even though President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, called a ceasefire two weeks ago.
Data out Friday showed that the hostilities are taking a toll.
Chinese imports of U.S. goods fell 31.4% from a year earlier to $9.4 billion, while exports to the American market declined 7.8% to $39.3 billion, according to Chinese customs data. China's trade surplus with the United States widened by 3% to $29.9 billion.
The two countries are fighting over U.S. allegations that China deploys predatory tactics — including stealing trade secrets and forcing foreign firms to hand over technology — in a headlong drive to challenge American technological dominance.
The U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports, drawing retaliatory sanctions from Beijing on $110 billion in U.S. products. China also directed importers to find non-U.S. suppliers.
Max woes cost United 8,000 flights
CHICAGO — United Airlines expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights through October because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max planes.
United said Friday that it is dropping its 14 Max jets from the schedule until Nov. 3 — a month longer than previously planned.
The airline has used spare planes to cover flights that it planned to fly with the Max. Still, cancellations are rising because United was counting on receiving more Max jets this year, but Boeing suspended deliveries in March.
United said that without the planes, it will cancel 40 to 45 flights a day this month, about 60 a day in August, roughly 70 a day in September and 95 a day in October.
The Max was grounded around the world in mid-March after the second of two deadly crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing is working to fix flight control software that appeared to play a role in the crashes.
Daimler warns of earnings snag
BERLIN — German automaker Daimler expects pretax profits this year to be significantly lower than 2018, after setting aside more money to tackle the fallout from its diesel emissions problems and an airbag recall.
It's the second time Daimler has revised its profit forecast downward in recent weeks.
The company said its flagship Mercedes-Benz Cars unit is expected to see a return on sales of 3% to 5%, down from a previous estimate of 6% to 8%.
Daimler is setting aside a further 1.6 billion euros for "ongoing governmental and court proceedings and measures relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles." It said it's also increasing reserves related to the recall of Takata airbags by 1 billion euros.
Daimler owns the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston.
Producer prices up slightly in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices rose modestly in June, another sign that inflationary pressures remain subdued.
The Labor Department said Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.1% last month, same as the increase in May. Wholesale prices rose 1.7% from June 2018.
Toss out volatile food and energy prices and wholesale inflation rose 0.3% last month from May and 2.3% from a year earlier. Wholesale services prices rose 0.4% from May, most since last October, but goods prices dropped 0.4%
Energy prices fell 3.1% from May. Food prices rose 0.6%.
Duke to build Indiana solar array
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Duke Energy says it will build a 1.6-megawatt solar power plant in the Discovery Park District near Purdue University's main campus in West Lafayette.
Duke said Thursday it will lease about 10 acres from the Purdue Research Foundation for the project it calls the Tippecanoe County Solar Power Plant.
Duke and the foundation say the solar power plant will generate enough electricity to power about 240 average homes. The plant with about 7,000 solar panels will be built this summer and is expected to start providing power later this year.
Charlotte-based Duke has about 840,000 customers in central and southern Indiana.