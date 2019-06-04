Nader: 737 Max should never fly again
WASHINGTON — Consumer advocate Ralph Nader said the larger engines mounted to the Boeing 737 Max represented a design flaw and called for the plane to be permanently grounded.
The 737 Max "must never fly again," Nader said. "It's not a matter of software. It's a matter of structural design defect: the plane's engines are too much for the traditional fuselage."
Speaking at an aviation safety event in Washington, Nader lambasted Boeing Co. for designing the 737 Max as yet another revision to an airframe that was first built in the 1960s rather than designing a new plane from scratch.
Those larger engines — mounted higher on the wing than the previous version of the jet — altered how the plane flies in certain circumstances. That led Boeing to install the automated flight system that malfunctioned in two fatal crashes by the 737 Max since October, killing 346 people, including Nader's grandniece.
Nader also said Boeing's top leaders should resign, adding, "Good heavens, they would've resigned in 24 hours in Japan out of shame."
Boeing didn't immediately return an email seeking comment. The company is working with regulators on a software fix that will alter the flight control system to keep malfunctions such as the one linked to the two crashes from sending planes into uncontrollable dives.
Uber's '13-14 taxes under review
NEW YORK — Less than a month since its market debut, Uber says the IRS is reviewing its 2013 and 2014 taxes.
The world's leading ride-hailing company reported in a regulatory filing that it expects the gross amount of tax benefits to be reduced by at least $141 million in the next 12 months. Uber said it had a $1.3 billion increase in its gross unrecognized tax benefits in the first quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said its taxes for the years 2010 to 2019 were also "open" in other countries where it does business, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia and India.
Tuesday is also the first day that banks which underwrote Uber's IPO can comment publicly about the company.
CVS moves further into health services
NEW YORK — CVS Health is pushing deeper into health services with plans to add dietitians, medical equipment and space for the occasional yoga class to 1,500 stores.
The drugstore chain that quit selling tobacco several years ago said Tuesday it will expand a store model that it started testing recently. Its HealthHub stores will have around twice as much space devoted to health care as other locations and will aim to help people with chronic conditions such as diabetes.
The expansion comes as the health care system turns its focus toward keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick. Insurers and other payers have started covering things like visits with dietitians more with the hope that this care keeps patients out of expensive hospitals.
Renault delays Fiat Chrysler tie-up decision
PARIS — Renault has delayed a decision on whether to merge with Fiat Chrysler, a deal that could reshape the global auto industry as carmakers race to make electric and autonomous vehicles for the masses.
The deal still looks likely, but faced new criticism Tuesday from Renault's leading union and questions from its Japanese alliance partner Nissan . The French government is also putting conditions on the deal, including job guarantees and an operational headquarters based in France.
The French carmaker's board will meet again at the end of the day Wednesday to "continue to study with interest" last week's merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Renault said in a statement.
A Renault board meeting Tuesday to study the deal was inconclusive. The company didn't explain why, but a French government official said board members don't want to rush into a deal and are seeking agreement on all parts of the potential merger.
World Bank downgrades its growth forecast
WASHINGTON — The World Bank is downgrading its forecast for the global economy in light of trade conflicts, financial strains and unexpectedly sharp slowdowns in wealthier countries.
The bank, an anti-poverty agency, expects the world economy to grow 2.6% this year. That would be the slowest calendar-year growth since 2016, and it is down from the 2.9% expansion the agency forecast in January.
The World Bank downgraded every major region, though it kept its 2019 forecast for U.S. growth at 2.5%. In the 19 countries that use the euro currency, growth is forecast to slow to 1.2%, down from 1.8% last year and the 1.6% the World Bank expected in January.
Tiffany sales hit as tourists take break
NEW YORK — Tiffany & Co. topped first quarter profit expectations but fewer tourists at U.S. stores, particularly from China, dragged on sales and the company trimmed its expectations for the year.
Tiffany said earlier this year that holiday sales were hurt by a drop in spending by Chinese tourists, and that trend accelerated in the first three months of the year.
The strong dollar has made trinkets from Tiffany even more expensive for Chinese tourists. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said the brand wasn't experiencing any "negative sentiment" from Chinese shoppers here or in China amid an escalating trade fight.
Revenue slid 3% to $1 billion, just shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The company posted a profit of $125.2 million, or $1.03, which is 2 cents better than Wall Street had expected,
"Our first quarter results reflect significant foreign exchange headwinds and dramatically lower worldwide spending attributed to foreign tourists," Bogliolo said in a prepared statement.
Workers block biggest Nutella plant
PARIS — No more Nutella?! French workers are threatening as much, bringing the world's biggest Nutella factory to a near-standstill in a showdown over salary negotiations.
Tensions have been mounting at the site in Villers-Ecalles in Normandy, where activists from the Workers' Force union have been barring trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week.
The plant produces a staggering 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day — a quarter of the world's output of a product cherished by children and adults alike.
After a six-day standoff, Nutella owner Ferrero on Monday started threatening fines for workers involved in the blockade, according to a company statement. Unions and the company say the blockade has nearly halted production, though it was unclear if - or when - that might create shortages in the global market.
The prospect of fines didn't deter unions. Workers' Force says 160 of the factory's 350 workers are taking part in a walkout to demand 4.5% salary increases, one-time bonuses and better working conditions.
China issues alert for travelers to US
BEIJING — China has issued a travel warning for the U.S., saying Chinese visitors have been interrogated, interviewed and subjected to other forms of what it called harassment by U.S. law enforcement agencies.
The warning issued Tuesday urges Chinese citizens and Chinese-funded bodies in the U.S. to step up their safety awareness and preventative measures and respond "appropriately and actively."
The warning comes amid an increasingly bitter trade dispute between the sides and tougher immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.
Also Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued its own travel alert for the U.S., noting the high frequency of shootings, robberies and theft in the country. Chinese students abroad were also urged Monday to assess the risks involved given tightened visa restrictions.
The alerts are valid until Dec. 31.
Anheuser-Busch plans big solar farm
CHICAGO — Anheuser-Busch is making good on its pledge to be a more renewable brewer.
The company is partnering with solar developer Recurrent Energy, which will build and maintain a 2,000-acre solar farm in Pecos County, Texas. Once it's completed in 2021, Anheuser-Busch will buy credits to offset the electricity it uses at its 22 U.S. breweries.
The country's largest brewer says the new solar facility will help it meet its renewable energy goal for all its U.S. beers. The facility will produce 650 gigawatt hours of energy each year — the equivalent of brewing 20 billion 12-ounce servings of beer.
Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris wouldn't give financial details of the agreement. But he says it's a smart investment that will appeal to consumers.