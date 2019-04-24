At today’s public library, books are just the beginning
Once a week every summer, Lawrie Stamatiades would pack up her children and take them to the public library. There they would listen to stories read aloud, watch puppet shows and get their fill of as many books as they could carry.
“We’d let them pick out as many books as they could check out every week,” recalls Stamatiades, a first-grade teacher at Mason Preparatory School, “and let them find their own books and sit and read in the library and enjoy it.”
The public library is where many children discover a love for reading, and it remains a place for them to lose themselves in a literary world. But today’s library also offers much more — the children’s area at the main branch of Charleston County Public Library also offers Legos, a train-building set, a play kitchen, blocks and countless other items to capture kids’ attention.
“It’s a community center, in a way,” says Jackie Peters, children’s department manager at the main branch. “We don’t shush — inside voices, don’t disrespect the people who are using the space. But it’s changed from what we used to think of libraries. We’ve made it a fun, enjoyable, positive space especially for those who are younger. You want them to know this is a safe space for them.”
Reading, however, still remains the bedrock on which libraries are built. Charleston’s main branch fosters that activity through events like storytime held four days a week, and the summer reading program that awards prizes for the number of books read.
“Even an infant can go and get something out of a puppet show,” says Katie Kreutner, also a first-grade teacher at Mason Prep. “If you create those habits early, you’re more likely to build on them and raise a reader, because the library is a familiar place. The sooner you can start that interest and that familiarity, the better.”
Reading may be what initially prompts parents to bring their children to the library. But it’s everything else — puppet shows, educational computer games, music from the Charleston Symphony — that makes the kids want to come back.
“When someone says, ‘This is my first time coming to the library,’” Peters says, “I’m like, ‘Welcome, here are all the things we have. And we have books, too.’”