US stocks pulled down by railroad
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks extended their losses into a second day on Wednesday as railroad operator CSX had its biggest drop in 11 years, pulling other industrial companies down with it.
Banks also fell as investors worried that lower interest rates will hurt their profits going forward. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at their next policy meeting in two weeks.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05% from 2.12% late Tuesday as investors headed for less risky holdings. Utilities, which are also considered a safer bet, made late gains and held up better than any other industry.
Abbott Laboratories gained 3.1% and pushed health care stocks higher after the maker of infant formula and drugs raised its forecast for the year. UnitedHealth Group also rose.
Health care was the only sector other than utilities to finish with modest gains. Technology stocks gave up early gains and finished lower along with the rest of the market.
Rising rates lift BofA profit 8%
NEW YORK — Bank of America's second-quarter profits rose by 8% from a year earlier, the company said Wednesday, as the consumer banking giant has benefited greatly from the rise in interest rates as well as consumers and businesses more willing to borrow.
The bank earned $7.35 billion, or 74 cents per share, compared with $6.78 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Analysts were looking for BofA to earn 71 cents a share, according to FactSet.
Like the other big banks who have reported their results this week, Bank of America's profits have risen in no small part due to the rise in interest rates over the last few years. It's allowed banks to charge more for consumers and businesses to borrow.
At BofA, interest income at the bank rose 3% from a year earlier. Meanwhile the bank was able to keep expenses relatively stable and did not report a significant rise in delinquencies or credit losses. The bank also did not have to significantly increase the amount it was paying depositors, reporting only a 0.77% rate on interest-bearing deposits in the quarter. That's up mildly from 0.73% a year earlier.
The Charlotte-based bank was able to grow both loans and deposits in the quarter, despite the rise in interest rates for loans and less yield on deposits.
Firmwide, Bank of America had revenue of $23.08 billion, up from $22.55 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Fed reports big concerns over trade
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide survey released Wednesday reveals that despite growing worries about the impact of President Donald Trump's trade battles, the overall economy remained solid.
The Fed said that many of its 12 regions saw slight gains in retail sales and home sales. Auto sales remained flat and farmers struggled with heavy rains.
"The outlook generally was positive for the coming months with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty," the Fed report said.
The report, known as the "Beige Book," will be used for discussion at the next Fed meeting on July 30-31 when it is expected to cut its policy rate for the first time in a decade.
That view has strengthened following comments Fed chair Jerome Powell made in congressional testimony last week and in a speech Tuesday in Paris. Powell emphasized concerns over uncertainties related to trade tensions and a global slowdown.
Home construction slips in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction slipped last month as an uptick in the building of single-family homes was offset by a big drop in apartment construction.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that construction was started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.25 million in June, down 0.9% from 1.27 million in May. Construction of single-family homes rose 3.5%, but apartment building skidded 9.4%.
Applications for building permits, an indication of future construction, fell 6.1% last month to 1.22 million, the lowest since May 2017.
Falling mortgage rates are expected to spur home construction, overriding other concerns such as shortages of building lots and construction workers. The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan last week stood at 3.75%, down from 4.53% a year ago.
Home construction overall was up 6.2% last year from June 2018. Single-family construction slid 0.8% and apartment building jumped 25.3% from a year earlier.
Housing starts rose 31.3% from May to June in the Northeast and 27.1% in the Midwest but fell 9.2% in the South and 4.9% in the West.
Lead paint firms settle Calif. suit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The nation's major suppliers of lead paint have agreed to pay California's largest cities and counties $305 million to settle a nearly two-decade old lawsuit.
The settlement announced Wednesday comes after years of legal and legislative battling in California and elsewhere. Lead paint suppliers tried unsuccessfully to change California law and last year attempted a ballot initiative that they later withdrew.
The settlement is with the Sherwin-Williams Co., ConAgra Grocery Products Co. and NL Industries Inc. Los Angeles County and the cities of Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco were among the plaintiffs.
One county attorney says it's unclear if the settlement will spark other lead paint lawsuits, citing legal conditions unique to California.
EU probes Amazon over use of retail info
BRUSSELS — The European Union is opening an antitrust probe into U.S. online shopping giant Amazon to see whether it uses data from independent retailers to gain an edge in the market.
EU antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday she is taking a "very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules."
The EU opened a preliminary probe into the issue last year, and Vestager said Wednesday that it has shown that "Amazon appears to use competitively sensitive information - about marketplace sellers, their products and transactions on the marketplace."
Using the information could give it a competitive edge. Vestager said: "We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behavior."
Kohl's kicks off early hiring effort
NEW YORK — Kohl's is launching an early wave of hires for the back-to-school through the holiday season across 500 stores, nearly double the number with early hiring position compared with last year.
The hiring, announced Wednesday, will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide.
The move comes as retailers struggle to find skilled workers in a tight job market where the unemployment rate is near a five-decade low. Overall, employers have been adding jobs faster than new workers flow into the economy.
Kohl's announced about a year ago it was looking for workers at 300 stores in its early wave of hires for the back half.