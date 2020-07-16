Quotes: SC parents talk about sending their children back to school

“I’d prefer they don’t open or I would prefer that they give parents options. I’d prefer an option where she could be in some sort of virtual class room. ... I don’t know if it’s because it’s summertime or they just don’t have information to give, but I just don’t feel like I’ve been kept in the loop.” — Kimberly White, Greenville
“At this point, there’s no way I would send either of my kids into a classroom at any time. Not for five days, not for one day. ... Don’t get me wrong, that makes me very sad … I want them to be in school more than anything. But at the same time, it’s dangerous at this time." — Francis Marion Beylotte, West Ashley
"How does my child get the education they deserve? Do teachers have to monitor students in their classroom in addition to those students on the computer. I don't see how you're going to integrate that successfully and the teacher be able to provide a quality level of education to both students." — Ashlye Wilkerson, Columbia
"We have children in two schools. So what if one of their teachers or classmates gets it, and my child needs to be quarantined for a while? What about her brother that goes to another school? None of this is laid out. It's very hard for us to make a plan. As dual-income parents working at home, it would be very nice having them at school." Jennifer Triplett, Anderson
"It's one of those things where there are so many different issues associated with it. It's hard to know, without being a doctor or a scientist, the comfort level of putting your kids out there. Everything you do related to this affects so many other people." Jennifer Talbert, Tega Cay
“If it were up to me, I would probably say my youngest son needs to go back to school. But I think it really just depends on the child." — Heather Sjostrom, Mount Pleasant
“If it happens to be my children bringing COVID into the classroom, how do I explain to them it’s not their fault their classroom is shut down again or that they got their friend sick? How does a parent explain to their child that a believed teacher died simply from doing their job?” — Bess McCullough, Aiken
“When schools have the resources they need for safe social distancing and the support of the community with everyone wearing masks and staying home when they can, I will feel much more confident sending her into a classroom.” — Zach Greene, Greenville
“(Her kindergartener) just decided from the get-go he was not doing any kind of work. We would fuss all day long, and he wouldn’t get anything done. ... I want this to all end, honestly. I feel like I am doing him a disservice by not allowing him to go.” — Chelsea-Rae Sane, Lancaster
“Nobody wants to open up. The teachers and administrators ... are top notch. I think they would rather do the lower quality remote learning and be safe than have kids in class.” — Ronan Sturgis, Myrtle Beach
