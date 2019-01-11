Stocks drift, slip in a quiet close
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes nestled a hair lower on Friday after the falling price of oil weighed on energy companies, but the S&P 500 nevertheless closed out its third straight winning week following a brutal stretch in December.
It was a day full of broken streaks — oil fell for the first time in two weeks, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sank to its first loss in more than a week — but the market remained calm through it. Gradual moves for markets in recent days have offered a respite following the tumultuous trading that rocked investors in late 2018.
"After some of the initial gains we saw earlier in the week I think it's just a rally looking tired," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "I think it's probably not much more than a chance for people to digest the move and try to get a sense of whether we've had a bounce — and this is it — or maybe a pause as we continue to move higher."
Cheaper gas pulls prices lower
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices slipped 0.1 percent last month, pulled down by sharply lower gas prices and cheaper air fares, used cars, and mobile phone plans.
The consumer price index rose just 1.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Friday, the first time it has fallen below 2 percent since August 2017.
Excluding the volatile energy and food categories, core prices rose 0.2 percent for the third month in a row. They rose 2.2 percent from a year ago for the second straight month.
The figures suggest that the healthy economy is not yet creating widespread inflation pressures. That gives the Federal Reserve more leeway in deciding whether to raise short-term interest rates. Fed chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed can be "patient" regarding rate hikes this year.
Fed feared 2013 market reaction
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials were worried about an adverse market reaction when they made their first tentative moves in 2013 to pull back on the massive support they had been providing to help the economy recover from the Great Recession.
Transcripts of their discussions released Friday show that then-Fed chair Ben Bernanke and his colleagues devoted considerable time debating the wording of the statement. The central bank ended up approving a proposal to trim its $85 billion per month in bond purchases by a small $10 billion.
Both of Bernanke's successors as Fed leader, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, backed Bernanke's proposal with Yellen saying "existential angst" over the decision was unavoidable.
The markets had reacted badly six months earlier when Bernanke had first raised the idea of cutting bond purchases.
NC ends incentives for 3 firms
RALEIGH — A North Carolina committee has ended several grants awarded to three companies for failing to meet hiring goals.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Friday the Economic Investment Committee cancelled the grants awarded during former Gov. Bev Perdue's administration.
Ralph Lauren agreed to create 500 new jobs for up to $2.5 million in incentives. But The Charlotte Observer reported layoffs have left the company with approximately 1,200 full-time employees in High Point.
Winston-Salem technology company Inmar promised to create around 200 jobs, but a Commerce Department spokesman said it wasn't in compliance on a new job creation target.
IEM in Morrisville said it would create 430 jobs in return for $9 million in incentives over 12 years. Commerce officials said IEM now has only 113 employees.
Bojangles' moves closer to sale
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina-based chicken-and-biscuits chain is one step closer to having new, New York based owners.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Bojangles' shareholders approved the sale of the company to Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Co. The fast-food chain said more than 88 percent of outstanding shares entitled to vote supported the proposed deal.
The sale was announced in November and is expected to close in the first quarter of the year. Under the terms of the merger agreement, stockholders will receive $16.10 per share in cash.
The chain was founded in Charlotte in 1977, and has been beset with a number of challenges since going public in 2015.
Bojangles' is expected to remain as an independent, privately held company and retain its Charlotte headquarters.
GM ups outlook, sees more profits
DETROIT — General Motors strengthened its pretax profit estimate for 2018 and predicted even stronger performance for 2019 as it executives made a presentation to investors on Friday.
CEO Mary Barra also says the company doesn't foresee any further job cuts through 2020. Last year GM announced plans to close five North American factories and lay off 14,000 workers.
The company predicts 2018 pretax profits will be higher than the $5.80 to $6.20 range it forecast in the third quarter. For 2019, it expects that to increase to $6.50 to $7.
The rosy profit forecast comes despite declining sales for the company in the U.S. and slowing sales in China. GM also plans to exit several car lines in the U.S. in the coming year.
More troubles for ex-Nissan exec
TOKYO — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was charged Friday with breach of trust in the latest blow for the star executive, according to the Tokyo District Court.
Ghosn was detained on Nov. 19. Earlier, he was charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income by about $44 million over five years through 2015.
Ghosn; Greg Kelly, another Nissan executive; and Nissan as a legal entity were charged Friday with additional underreporting of income, from 2015 through fiscal 2017.
Ghosn's lawyer said he would request Ghosn be granted release on bail. His detention period was due to expire Friday.
Kelly and Nissan were not charged with breach of trust. Those allegations center on Ghosn's handling of investment losses and payments made to a Saudi businessman. Ghosn, a former top executive at South Carolina-based tire giant Michelin North America, says he's innocent.
Google eyes wind-fueled data center
MINNEAPOLIS — Google is looking into building a $600 million data center in central Minnesota that would be powered by two wind farms.
Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy disclosed the data center project Thursday in a regulatory filing. It would create about 50 full-time tech jobs.
Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram said the city is among several sites under consideration. Bertram said the plan calls for most of the facility's electricity to come from renewable sources, which is a commitment Google has made for its operations globally. Google couldn't be reached for comment.
Under the proposed agreement, Xcel Energy would sell Google land for the facility and provide electricity service.