Questions for moms to consider and discuss with their doctor when considering birth control options:

 

  • How do you want to space out your pregnancies? 
  • Is your family complete? Do you want a permanent option? 
  • Do you plan to breastfeed or breastfeed exclusively? 
  • Do you want to maintain a regular menstrual cycle? Or would you prefer to reduce/eliminate a regular menstrual cycle? 
  • Is convenience most important to you? 
  • Do you want a natural family planning option?

Birth control resources for moms

Planned Parenthood

plannedparenthood.org/learn/birth-control

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Population Affairs

hhs.gov/opa/pregnancy-prevention

Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine

bfmed.org

KellyMom.com (breastfeeding resources)

kellymom.com/category/bf/

Infant Risk Center

www.infantrisk.com/category/breastfeeding 

Also, check out the Infant Risk Center’s MommyMeds for Moms app. Ensure safe breastfeeding and care of your baby while using prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Creighton Model FertilityCare System

creightonmodel.com

