Questions for moms to consider and discuss with their doctor when considering birth control options:

- How do you want to space out your pregnancies?
- Is your family complete? Do you want a permanent option?
- Do you plan to breastfeed or breastfeed exclusively?
- Do you want to maintain a regular menstrual cycle? Or would you prefer to reduce/eliminate a regular menstrual cycle?
- Is convenience most important to you?
- Do you want a natural family planning option?
Birth control resources for moms
Planned Parenthood
plannedparenthood.org/learn/birth-control
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Population Affairs
hhs.gov/opa/pregnancy-prevention
Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine
KellyMom.com (breastfeeding resources)
Infant Risk Center
www.infantrisk.com/category/breastfeeding
Also, check out the Infant Risk Center’s MommyMeds for Moms app. Ensure safe breastfeeding and care of your baby while using prescription and over-the-counter medication.
Creighton Model FertilityCare System