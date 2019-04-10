Mandy Harvey lost her hearing at age 18. But that hasn't stopped her form making music. She will perform at 6 p.m. April 18 at the Charleston Music Hall to help raise money for the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation. In anticipation of her appearance, The Post and Courier asked her about her astonishing career.
Q: Tell me a little about your early musical training and experience. You started singing at age 4…
A: When I was 4 years old, my mom put me in a church choir, and I fell in love with it. I had hearing problems even then and felt like I was always missing parts of the conversations going on around me. In that choir, all the words were written on paper and I knew exactly what was being communicated. Also, I found a new group of friends and felt like I was part of a community. That was something that I loved dearly and I wanted to always experience.
That love of music and its power to bring people together continued to grow in me through middle and high school. Along the way, I took every opportunity I could find to sing and learn about music in choirs and classes. In high school, I worked hard and was able to take voice lessons. It was then that I decided that I wanted to be a music educator and help other find the joy and community that I so cherished.
Q: You are an accomplished songwriter. Did your deafness serve as inspiration to plumb your feelings and write such beautiful music? One might say you found your voice!
A: I do think that songwriting is an expression of the soul. And there is no doubt that the challenges I have faced in life have helped me shape my voice toward compassion, authenticity and encouragement.
Becoming deaf forced me to relate to music differently than I would have otherwise.
I learned to feel the vibrations and be present to the feeling of the sounds around me. Surprisingly, I experienced a profound freedom. I couldn’t hear myself sing. That meant I couldn’t judge myself. I lost the ability to say, “That wasn’t good enough,” or “that was as good as some other person would have done it.” Now I just sing. It is what it is, and as long as people are encouraged and inspired by my songs, I’m content.
Q: What made you audition for “America’s Got Talent” and what did you expect might happen?
A: Growing up, I never wanted to be a performer. My early solo speaking and singing experiences sometimes ended in me vomiting or even fainting. I always wanted to be part of a group — a voice in the crowd.
After losing my hearing and learning to re-engage with music, I was able to move past the fear that overwhelmed me. I realized that I had so much more to do with my life and give to others if I would stop listening to my own inner voice telling me I couldn’t do or be something.
The opportunity to be on “American’s Got Talent” in 2017 came when I was assessing my life and future goals. Friends and family asked what I wanted to do with my life. I knew the answer. I wanted to encourage others — especially those who were going those tough, dream crushing, times like I had. I also wanted to help people think differently about what people with disabilities, or differing abilities, are capable of. I wanted to express myself and create music that was honest and thoughtful.
I never thought about, or talked about, winning or doing well on AGT. I didn’t expect to go far in the competition. I just wanted to show up and encourage someone. I needed to push myself in order to do the things I wanted with my life.
Q: What actually happened was instantaneous success and recognition. How have you managed that?
A: It had been 10 years after losing my hearing when I performed on AGT. I was already singing and touring before I participated in the program. Being on AGT opened so many new doors and created new possibilities. It accelerated my activity and goals as a musician and songwriter. …
I know that there are tons of talented people out there. I’m just one person pursuing my love for music. The advice I have received is, work hard, stay true to yourself and never get lost in your own press releases. I have an “others” mindset and that helps keep me grounded.
Q: You have said you are totally deaf, but trust your pitch, feel the rhythm of the song in your feet and body. You do manage to sing with remarkable intonation. Can you offer a little more detail about what’s going on physically?
A: When I am singing I am relying on music theory to guide me through the song. Every note has been painstakingly practiced and monitored using visual tuners while simultaneously paying attention to how each note vibrates inside my throat/chest/nose.
When I am singing I see a staff of music and I am singing each interval and paying attention to those vibrations. In addition, I’m focusing on the vibrations from the other musicians I’m performing with to keep me in time with the band. It’s a ton of work but very much worth it. Music is a part of my soul so I will find a way to express myself no matter how hard it is.
Q: What projects are you working on now? Making a record? Anything else?
A: Currently I am working on an album. I recently was signed with SRG (Sono Recording Group, affiliated with Universal) and am busy in the studio finishing up my new record, which will be coming out this year!
I cannot express how excited I am! I’m also honored to continue to be supporting and working with the nonprofit organization No Barriers and partnering with Kala Brand Music. Both allow me opportunities to travel and be an encouragement to students around the world.