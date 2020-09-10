Prosecutor rips into SC attorney general for $75 million payday in state plutonium settlement

Two of South Carolina’s top prosecutors reignited their long-simmering feud Thursday over plans to hand outside lawyers a $75 million payday for helping the state sue the federal government for failing to dispose of unwanted plutonium.
In a searing letter, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe urged Attorney General Alan Wilson to reconsider the planned payout, calling it an "unconscionable" sum. Pascoe argued the move “reeks of political cronyism” because it would benefit Wilson's political allies and a firm the attorney general used to work for.
The $75 million payment is slated to come out of a $600 million settlement reached between South Carolina and the U.S. Department of Energy after a years-long fight over a stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium near Aiken that the state wants removed. The settlement gives the U.S. government more time to get the material out; South Carolina may not be able to sue until the 2040s.
Pascoe, a prominent critic of Wilson’s, argues that the attorney general doesn’t have the authority to divvy up the money. Under state law, he says, the state Legislature has control over the entire $600 million and should be allowed to decide how to spend it. Wilson’s office, however, contends that the attorney general is well within his power to hire outside counsel – and to pay them.
Pascoe’s objections echo concerns brought last week by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who suggested the settlement had less to do with the success of the state’s legal strategy and more to do with the “zealous advocacy and coordination” of its political leaders.
South Carolina’s top leaders have long sought to force the Energy Department to either process the plutonium or move it somewhere else. Members of the state’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, tried to use their influence over the federal budget and, more recently, their tight relationships with the Trump administration to force the issue.
The advocacy won them a 2018 meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump, Wilson, McMaster, Graham and other members of the state’s delegation. The governor credited the push with getting the administration’s attention.
Wilson has dismissed concerns about the size of the payments to the outside lawyers, saying it’s a consequence of securing the largest settlement in state history. In a letter responding to McMaster last week, Wilson said the lawyers’ deal was signed in 2016, “long before we believed the settlement was going to be this high.” The deal was updated last year.
“I expect to be criticized for this agreement, but leaders have to be willing to make tough decisions regardless of the political consequences,” Wilson wrote in his letter to the governor.
Wilson has also argued that the agreement between his office and the outside firms follows a mold the state has used since McMaster was attorney general. The bigger the settlement, the smaller the percentage the lawyers get. McMaster came up with that fee schedule after his predecessor caught flack for allowing an $82.5 million payout to the law firms that represented South Carolina in a national tobacco settlement.
But, for the plutonium litigation, Wilson agreed to bump the percentage back up if the legal fight got tangled. And it did.
According the lawyers’ agreement, the firms were entitled to a bigger cut if the case was appealed and if the issue spilled into other jurisdictions. The plutonium issue was heard before three district courts, and South Carolina pursued an appeal all the way to the Supreme Court, which decided not to hear the case.