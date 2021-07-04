SC school districts have billions to catch students up. Here's how they say they'll do it.

COLUMBIA — Summer learning. After-school programs. Saturday academies. Lower class sizes.

Those are among school districts' strategies for getting South Carolina students back on track, as per what they told the state Department of Education in plans posted online.

But most of the jargon-heavy plans lack explanation on how they'll provide "extended learning opportunities" or what "targeted intervention" — phrases commonly found in the reports — will really look like in the school year that starts next month, according to a review by The Post and Courier.

That's partly because district officials are still trying to figure it out. And they're not sure how successful they'll be in adding to their ranks amid a teacher shortage.

For parents and concerned taxpayers, the good news is that South Carolina's K-12 schools are getting an unprecedented amount of help to do so, in the form of nearly $3 billion in federal COVID aid they can spend over the next three years. The massive sum, representing three times what South Carolina's public schools normally get from the federal government annually, could potentially be transformational.

That's why The Post and Courier launched in May the Promises series to follow district leaders' decisions for spending the money and what outcomes they produce.

The plans' purpose

While local school boards have near-autonomy in deciding how to spend their share, they do have to submit various reports to collect the money, largely to ensure they're following federal laws and planning ahead.

For that reason, the state Department of Education required all districts to provide an "academic recovery plan" by May 28, outlining their goals for catching up students who fall into three tiers of COVID slide — mildly, moderately and significantly behind — and how they'll reach them.

More than a month later, 21 of the state's 79 traditional districts are still working on their plans. They met the initial deadline but were told to try again and resubmit by July 15.

"Nothing was wrong" with those plans, said state Superintendent Molly Spearman. They just didn't adequately address all students on the learning-loss curve.

Of the approved blueprints, 55 percent received a "strong" overall rating from the state, while the rest were labeled "evidence provided," akin to a barely passing grade.

"Your district's goals and strategies provide the necessary evidence of meeting student needs," reads the feedback sheet for every district in the latter category. "You do not need to resubmit your plan," it continues, though an update is encouraged.

State officials acknowledge being surprised by the lack of detail turned in by many districts.

"While they may have a plan, it wasn't articulated," said David Mathis, deputy state superintendent for college and career readiness.

Ratings had nothing to do with local budgeting prowess. No dollar figures were necessary. A federally required, three-year spending plan for the latest — and largest — aid package isn't due until late August.

By federal law, only a piece of districts' funding must go toward addressing student learning loss. The state-mandated "academic" plan was intended to focus attention on that student-centric mission as district officials plot out their future expenses with local input.

"This is their road map over the next few years to make the gains they need," Mathis said.

Jargon and low bars

But that map can be hard to decipher, certainly for anyone not well-versed in bureaucratic edu-speak.

Jon Butzon, a state Board of Education member, said he can't tell what constitutes a good plan.

"I think the public is going to have a hard time walking away from their local district plan with confidence this is going to make things better, primarily because they don’t make a lot of sense," said the former director of the Charleston Education Network. "I personally can’t see the ladder in these plans — the way out of the hole. What I keep seeing are different versions of the shovel, whereby we keep digging ourselves in deeper.

"I would love to be wrong about that," he said. "This is a golden opportunity for us."

Beyond an overall lack of discernible innovation, there's also no uniformity in what districts are trying to accomplish.

Among approved plans posted online, the number of academic goals vary from two to 11. None seem particularly ambitious.

Greenville County, the state's largest district, wants to "annually increase the percentage of K-12 students reading on grade level." Similarly vague, its other goal is to annually increase K-12 math achievement.

The district's three-page plan, the shortest of any approved, met the basic "evidence provided" benchmark.

Its strategies for raising math scores include "build metacognitive awareness with texts" and "scaffold student thinking through modeling and think alouds."

Asked about the short, unclear outline, Greenville County Superintendent Burke Royster said the district was intentionally broad in its plan to allow room for changes after gathering community input. Details will likely be added in August when the next federal report is due, he said.

Other districts give percentages for their goals.

Historically underachieving Allendale County seeks to increase the number of third- through eighth-graders reading on grade level over the next year by 5 percent.

In two years, Fairfield County hopes to begin a 3 percentage-point annual rise in the number of students passing state-standardized tests. Two years ago, those tests showed three-fourths of Fairfield County's eighth graders couldn't read well. And that's in the state's top-funded district, at nearly $28,000 per pupil before COVID aid came along.

Pickens County set more specific goals by grade in a plan lauded by the state and sent to districts as a good example to follow, though its strategies over 34 pages are largely cut-and-paste repeats. For each goal, their objectives would restore achievement to pre-pandemic levels in two years.

But academic performance in South Carolina was abysmal before COVID hit.

On average statewide, less than half of third- through eighth-graders performed on grade level in math and reading in 2019. That's fallen to an estimated 30 percent this year.

Districts were told to set their own goals for climbing out of the abyss. One-size-fits-all won't work, particularly since some students had the benefit of in-person learning throughout the past school year while others weren't even offered a full return until the waning weeks.

For students in the 15 districts that offered a full return from the outset, including Pickens County, as well as in other districts that opened up not long after, "their need is not nearly as strong," Spearman said.

District leaders were also told to set attainable goals.

The low bars reflect a desire to "be realistic, considering where they are and the work we've got to do," Mathis said. "This year is really going to be the year that we lift the plane off the ground and start flying again."

Spearman said the state might "take a second look" at those benchmarks.

"If we're going to get to where we need to be in South Carolina, we've got to stretch and push as hard as we can," she said. "Sometimes, we don't expect enough out of our students, and I think our students can go further than we admit."

Planning fatigue also helps explain the lack of detail. But Spearman said local superintendents now realize the importance of outlining their academic recovery tactics. And, to cut down on duplication, she's allowing it to substitute for annual strategy reports required by state law.

"We've overused the word 'plan' this year as we emerged and evolved through this," Mathis said. "But this is the most important."

The one in four districts with plans sent back, and therefore not available online, include Lexington 1.

Officials there actually expected a return, assuming that feedback and tweaking were part of the process, so there was no alarm about the state wanting more detail on one segment of its four goals, said chief academic officer Mary Gaskins.

Its top strategy, she said, is fewer students per classroom, with a target of 21 in elementary grades and 23 in middle school.

Comprehensible bright spots

Some posted plans do include promising, easily understandable approaches:

Pickens County will expand its 4-year-old kindergarten program and start offering classes for 3-year-olds.

Anderson 2 (Belton/Honea Path) is hiring more first- and third-grade teachers to reduce class sizes in the critical early grades.

All elementary students in Anderson 5 will spend 30 more minutes daily on literacy and math instruction, to 150 minutes and 90 minutes respectively.

Other ideas become promising once explained.

Charleston County intends to boost its "teacher residency program," which puts an aspiring teacher in a classroom with a veteran.

Children get the benefit of two teachers, allowing for more one-on-one instruction, while college students get real-world preparation with a mentor. This year, the program consists of five College of Charleston students in a high-poverty elementary school. Next month, it will expand to a middle school, with 16 University of South Carolina master's degree students, said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait.

She hopes to continue expanding the program, which is based off the two-teacher model used in Meeting Street elementary schools, including the two that operate in Charleston County through a public-private partnership with the district.

'Good, intensive teaching'

The single most-common strategy in the plans is summer school.

The mention is frequently coupled with adjectives such as "robust" to differentiate from normal summer programs or day care-like summer camps. But even strongly rated plans don't explain what they're doing differently.

It should mean quality, said Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye.

"We’re not talking about tutorials or busy work. We’re not talking about online learning. We’ve had enough of that this year," he said. "The bottom line is good, intensive teaching. Small classes."

Getting exhausted teachers to give up much of their summer break required some ingenuity — mostly cash.

Dorchester 2 raised its summer pay to $40 an hour, $10 more than previous years, attracting enough teachers to enroll a record 5,600 students, more than 20 percent of its entire student population. Still, Pye said, twice as many students need the extra help.

Anderson 5 and Charleston County upped their offer to $60 an hour. That's double and $25 per hour, respectively, above their normal summer pay.

Anderson 5's six-week, full-day program, which started a week after the school year ended, meant a $10,000 boost in pay to work in classrooms that average fewer than 11 students each. For young teachers, that's a quarter of their normal annual salary.

"Money is how we recruited. It's a great use of the (federal) money," said assistant superintendent Kyle Newton. "It's a big expense, but definitely needed. You can’t do everything you need to in six weeks, but a little bit is better than nothing."

Other common strategies — after-school programs, lower class sizes, and one-on-one tutors during the school day — also rely on hiring.

Dorchester 2 alone is trying to hire 40 teachers to open the school year with fewer children per classroom in its elementary grades.

"Quality teachers is always the name of the game, no matter what you look at," Pye said.