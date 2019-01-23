Stocks waver as profit outlook dims
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes spent Wednesday drifting and finished with small gains. While big companies continue to report strong profit growth, investors aren't sure how much longer it will last.
The S&P 500 rallied early after fourth-quarter earnings from major companies including IBM, consumer products maker Proctor & Gamble and manufacturer United Technologies. Later, the index slipped but gradually turned higher as traders focused on less encouraging quarterly reports and the muddled state of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Corporate profit growth shot higher in early 2018 after the Republican-backed corporate tax cut, but Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for Charles Schwab, said corporate profits are now growing at a slower clip because of economic weakness in Europe and China and a steep decline in oil prices.
"Even if we end up with the best case scenario on trade, it doesn't alleviate... global growth slowing, earnings uncertainty with regard or 2019, (or) monetary policy," she said.
Internet offsets cable at Comcast
NEW YORK — Comcast continues to lose its U.S. cable customers, but racked up more Internet subscribers and got a revenue boost from Sky, its big bet on European TV.
The company said Wednesday that it lost 29,000 U.S. cable customers in the fourth quarter, but added 351,000 broadband subscribers. It also gained customers in its new wireless phone-plan business.
The company is facing up to a growing number of people cutting their cable bundles to save money.
Comcast said Wednesday that net income fell 83 percent to $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share. A big tax benefit in 2017 from changes to the tax code weighed on this year's result.
Excluding the tax changes, adjusted earnings per share were 64 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 62 cents per share.
Overall revenue rose 26 percent to $27.85 billion, getting a big bump because of the newly acquired Sky.
Hulu ups some prices, cuts others
NEW YORK — Hulu's live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper.
Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with ESPN and a few dozen other channels, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26. The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after it airs.
That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought separately.
The new prices take effect Feb. 26.
Just a week ago, Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.
Ford posts loss as overseas sales sag
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. has reported its first quarterly loss in two years due to a pension accounting charge and poor performances in Europe and China.
The company on Wednesday said it lost $116 million, or 3 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a $2.52 billion profit in the same period a year earlier.
The loss included an $877 million charge to revalue global pension assets due to a late-year market slide.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of 30 cents per share from October through December. That fell just short of analyst estimates of a profit of 31 cents.
The company still made $3.68 billion for the full year, about half of what it made in 2017. Without one-time items, Ford's full-year profit was $1.30 per share, in line with the company's recent guidance but short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.32 per share.
Revenue rose 2 percent for the year to $160.3 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $155.77 billion on stronger prices that customers paid for Ford vehicles, the company said.
Ford is in the midst of an $11 billion global restructuring, and last week it announced plans to close factories and lay off workers in Europe.
Oracle pay practices under fire
SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. government regulators are accusing software maker Oracle of engaging in discriminatory practices that resulted in thousands of its women, black and Asian employees being underpaid by more than $400 million.
The allegations emerged Tuesday in a filing made in a two-year-old case that is being pursued by a part of the U.S. Labor Department that examines the pay practices of government contractors. The agency estimates Oracle has government contracts worth about $100 million annually.
The filing cites evidence that Oracle underpaid women and ethnic minorities for similar work done by white men by as much 25 percent. The alleged practices affected more than 5,000 women, more than 11,000 Asians and fewer than 30 blacks from 2013 through 2016.
Oracle declined to comment.
Happy hour for bacon lovers at McD's
CHICAGO — McDonald's is getting ready to test the idea that bacon goes with everything.
The fast food giant will offer free bacon slices with everything ordered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time Tuesday to celebrate its limited-time offer of bacon on some of its classic menu items. During bacon hour, McDonalds will give everyone two slices of bacon that they can put on anything.
Outside of the promotion, the restaurant will offer its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and french fries with bacon.