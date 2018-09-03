Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Pottery wheel kits
About 263,000 pottery wheel kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology. The 16-piece kits are blue and have SKU number 078859 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the back of the box: 0400100663462, 0042409006603, 0042409006702, 0042409006757, 0069545670017, or 0886946767692. They were sold at Michaels stores and at www.michaels.com from August 2011-February 2018.
The battery compartment can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. There has been at least one report of overheating, and one report of a fire in the battery compartment. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-642-4235 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays or go to www.michaels.com.
Utility loaders
About 11,500 John Deere model 120R loaders that attach to 2025R tractors. The recalled loaders are mostly green with yellow accents. The model number 120R is on both sides. The serial number is located on the inside of the left boom arm of the loader. They were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2017-September 2017.
Information about the proper ballast when the loader is attached to a John Deere model 2025R tractor is missing from the operator's manual. If improperly ballasted, the tractor can be unstable and create a risk of injury to the operator or bystanders. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays; or go to www.deere.com.
Crayons
About 2,200 Colorations brand 200 extra-large crayon sets, including 25 red crayons. They were sold exclusively at DiscountSchoolSupply.com from June 2017-October 2017.
The red crayons in the multicolor sets can contain glass, posing a laceration hazard to the user. There have been at least two reports of a red crayon with glass in it. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays; email recall@discountschoolsupply.com; or go to www.discountschoolsupply.com.
Strollers
About 800 of the U.S. version of Jané Muum strollers. They have a black frame, a reclining seat or hammock that is reversible and a hood. An insert is sold for smaller babies. There is a basket for storage underneath the stroller seat.
The recalled strollers were sold in: dark gray and black (S85), light grey and black (S49), blue and black (S46) and green and black (S47). "Muum by Jané" is printed on the front bottom frame. "Muum" is printed on the side frame and on the handle. "Jané" and "Muum," ''Jané USA LLC," ''Muum US 5399US/S85" or "S47," ''S49," ''S46" are printed on a label on the leg of the stroller.
They were sold at Albee Baby, Baby World, Kidsland, Toys R US, Dainty Baby, USA Baby stores and other stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and other websites from July 2016-August 2017.
The strollers violate the federal Stroller and Carriage standard. An infant can pass through the opening between the stroller armrest and the seat bottom and his/her head and neck can become entrapped by the armrest, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 844-200-7971 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday-Thursday; email info@jane-usa.com; or go to www.jane-usa.com.