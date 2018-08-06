Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Chain saws
About 1.02 million 14-inch chain saws in two models sold under three different brand names at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and at www.harborfreight.com from May 2009-February 2018. The model number is on a label on the bottom. They include Portland brand with model number 67255 or 61592, One Stop Gardens with model number 67255 or 61592, and Chicago Electric with model number 67255 or 61592.
The power switch can malfunction and allow the saw to continue operating after the operator moves the switch to the "off" position, posing a serious injury hazard. There have been at least 15 reports of the saws continuing to operate after being turned off by the operator, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious injury to the arm requiring stitches.
Details: call 800-444-3353 weekdays 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.;email recall@harborfreight.com; or go to www.harborfreight.com.
Ram pickups
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.4 million Ram pickups in the U.S. and Canada because tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015-2017 model years.
The company said in U.S. and Canadian government documents that if the tailgates open, unsecured cargo could fall into the road and cause a crash.
Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries. U.S. documents say FCA received more than 5,800 complaints and warranty claims about the problem.
Dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Sept. 14.
Trucks
An Indiana-based engine-maker is recalling a half-million trucks with faulty pollution controls.
The Environmental Protection Agency said last week a defective part means pollution controls on the engines wear out more quickly than allowed.
The recall affects 2010-2015 medium- and heavy trucks with engines made by Cummins Inc. The trucks range from big pickups to utility trucks to big rigs.
The EPA says emissions testing by the agency and by California discovered the problem.
Cummins agreed to carry out the recall after the company's follow-up testing confirmed that deterioration of the defective part was causing dirtier exhaust than U.S. and California standards allow, the EPA said.
An earlier recall currently underway involved 232,000 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, bringing the total number of affected vehicles to about 770,000.
Coffee cans
About 65,000 Whole Bean 250-gram/8.8-ounce cans of illy-brand coffee in medium, dark roast and decaf with no air valve on the bottom of the canister with a best by date of 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 printed on the bottom. The silver, cylinder-shaped coffee cans have the "illy" logo printed on the front with a red, black or green-colored accent line across the top and bottom of the can. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017-May 2018.
The lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 855-282-4682 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email caninfo@illy.com; or go to www.illy.com/caninfo.
Deep fryers
About 35,000 Ambiano mini deep fryers sold in brushed stainless steel and red. They have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket and have Ambiano printed on the front. The barcode numbers listed below can be found on the bottom of the unit on the silver rating label. The products include Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode 20072483 and Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode 20072490.They were sold at Aldi stores from February 2018-March 2018.
The heating element can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. There have been at least three reports of the deep fryers catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-366-9967 from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays or go to www.aldi.us.