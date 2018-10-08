Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Honda cars
Honda says it will recall 1.4 million U.S. cars to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators. The company says the recall, which covers Honda and Acura vehicles, is part of an attempt to get ahead of a government mandated schedule of recalls on the Japanese-made air bags.
Owners of the vehicles should schedule the free repair at authorized dealerships as soon as possible.
The defective inflators have resulted in the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, covering 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators.
Toyota hybrids
Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 807,000 hybrid vehicles in the U.S. and more than 1.5 million elsewhere for potential problems with stalling.
The company said that in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a "failsafe" driving mode, lose power and stall. Power steering and braking would still work but a stall at a fast speed could increase risks of a crash.
The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014. The vehicles were involved in an earlier recall that did not fix the previously unanticipated problem that is being addressed now. Toyota said it would update the software of the vehicles to remedy the problem for free.
Toyota said it had received three reports in Japan related to the problem. No accidents we reported.
Bistro chairs
About 2,300 bronze hammered bistro chairs made by Fujian Anxi Shangqing Huaxing Handicraft Co. Ltd., of China.
They have a round seat and a heart-shaped backrest. SKU number 400167187741 can be found on a tag attached to the chair or on a sticker on the underside of the seat.
They were sold exclusively at Ross stores nationwide between March 2018-May 2018.
The frame can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Ross has received two reports of the chair frames breaking, including two reports of minor injuries.
Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Ross store for a full refund.
Details: call 877-455-7677 any time or go to www.rossstores.com.