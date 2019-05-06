Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Ford pickups
Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.
The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011-2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.
The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.
Owners were to be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.
VW cars, SUVs
Volkswagen is recalling over 56,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the rear coil springs can break without warning and cause people to lose control of their vehicles.
The recall covers certain 2015-2019 Golf hatchbacks, the 2017-2019 Golf Sportwagen, the 2019 Jetta sedan and 2018-2019 Tiguan SUV.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a broken spring can damage a tire or become a road hazard. The documents didn't mention any crashes or injuries. The agency says a parts maker used the wrong material or manufacturing process to make the springs.
Dealers will replace the faulty parts. The recall began April 19.
Fiat Chrysler trucks
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.
The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013-2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014-2017.
The company says it's aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related.
Fiat Chrysler doesn't have a date yet for owners to be notified. Dealers will inspect a steering linkage nut. If it's properly tightened it will be welded to a sleeve to keep it in place. If it's loose, a steering assembly will be replaced.
Most of the trucks are in the U.S. and Canada. The company says an internal investigation found the problem.
Details: call 800-853-1403.
Ram pickups
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 182,000 pickup trucks worldwide to fix an electrical problem that can knock out the power steering.
The recall covers Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019 model year. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. One-third are still on dealer lots.
The company said a fastener that grounds the battery wasn't secured properly in manufacturing. The connection can become loose, which disables the power steering. Drivers can still steer but the effort it takes wouldn't be consistent.
FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will secure the fastener at no cost to owners. Fiat Chrysler said it didn't have a date for the recall to begin.
Volvo vehicles
Volvo Cars is recalling 167,000 cars worldwide because the hatch lid lift system on electric trunks can loosen, stop working in cold weather, and possibly cause damage.
Group spokeswoman Annika Bjerstaf says the recall is "a preventive safety measure," adding Volvo "has not received any reports of serious incidents surrounding this."
Bjerstaf said the recall covers the Volvo XC 60 built in 2018 and 2019. The carmaker is offering to replace it at no cost to owners, who will be notified of the recall.
Shower seats
About 7,200 wall-mounted shower seats from Signature Hardware.
Thea are made of teak wood slats joined together by support rods that extend from two wall mounting brackets. They were sold by telephone and online at signaturehardware.com from January 2011-July 2018.
The aluminum hardware supporting the seat can corrode, posing fall and laceration hazards. There have been at least 194 reports of the shower seats breaking, including 37 reports of falls without injuries and 23 reports of injuries. Injuries include scrapes and bruises, three reports of lacerations for which consumers received stitches and one report of lumbar fractures.
Signature Hardware is offering refunds.
Details: call 866-855-2284 from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. on Sundays; or go to www.signaturehardware.com.
Thermostats
About 135,000 Sensi WiFi thermostats.
"Emerson" is printed on the front and a date code from 1416 to 1536 is on the back. Recalled thermostats have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W.
They were sold at Home Depot and other stores and by heating ventilation and air conditioning equipment distributors nationwide from April 2014-December 2016.
Contact between the wiring and household line voltage can damage the thermostat, posing a fire hazard. There have been at least eight reports of burn damage to the device, involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should contact Emerson’s White-Rodgers division for instructions on repair and/or replacement.
Details: call 888-847-8742 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays or go to www.white-rodgers.com.
Locksets
About 13,500 Stanley Commercial Hardware door locksets in 15 varieties from the QMS/QME 100 Series.
They were sold at Newport Distribution, CBS Manhattan, Columbus Door Co. and other lock distributors and retailers nationwide, and online at www.Grainger.com from December 2013-June 2018.
The locksets can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency. There have been at least eight reports of latch failures. No injuries have been reported.
Stanley is offering a free replacement.
Details: call 855-885-1296 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to www.stanleyhardwarefordoors.com.
Soup cups
About 239,000 two-ounce Lotus Foods rice ramen noodle soup cups,
They contain organic brown rice noodles and were sold in three flavors: red miso rice ramen noodle, masala curry rice ramen noodle and tom yum rice noodle.
The soup was sold at Whole Foods Market stores and other independent natural and specialty stores nationwide August 2018-November 2018
The labeling incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking, posing fire and burn hazards. There have been at least 12 reports of the soup cups becoming extremely hot and/or sparking or catching fire during microwaving, including one report of a minor burn.
Consumers should contact Lotus Foods for a coupon for a replacement product.
Details: call 866-330-4390 from noon-8 p.m. weekdays or go to www.lotusfoods.com.
Drawer knobs
About 21,500 glass and ceramic drawer knobs.
They were sold in sets of four and six in the following styles under various brands: Mercury Glass Crackled Style, Bubble Glass Style, Ceramic Style, Cut Glass Style and Glass Style at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods store nationwide from October 2015-October 2018.
The knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard. There has been at least one U.S. report of shattering, which resulted in lacerations to the consumer's fingers.
Consumers should return them to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a refund.
Details: for T.J. Maxx, call 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekday or go to www.tjmaxx.com; for Marshalls, call 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays or go to www.marshalls.com; for HomeGoods, call 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays or go to www.homegoods.com.