FILE - This Sept. 20, 2017, file photo shows the Toyota logo at their shop on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers. The recall covers the 2003 to 2005 Corolla, the 2002 to 2005 Sequoia, the 2003 to 2005 Tundra and the 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)