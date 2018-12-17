Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Toyota vehicles
Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.
The recall covers the 2003-05 Corolla; the 2002-05 Sequoia; the 2003-05 Tundra and the 2002-05 Lexus SC. All but 5,000 were sold in the U.S.
Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate the bags. But it can deteriorate and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.
The Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled previously and the inflators replaced with new ones that still used ammonium nitrate. In the latest recall, Toyota will use inflators made by another company with a safer chemical.
Owners will be notified early next year. Toyota says it has replacement parts available.
Beef
More U.S. beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a unit of Brazil's JBS is now recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds of raw beef that was shipped around the country. JBS Tolleson in Arizona already recalled about 7 million pounds of beef in October.
Health officials say their investigation identified additional products with the USDA inspection number "EST. 267." The products were packaged between late July and September. The USDA says any products still in people's freezers should be thrown away. It says 246 illnesses have been reported.
The USDA says salmonella is prevalent in raw poultry and meat and is reminding people to properly cook and handle meat. It says cooking kills salmonella.