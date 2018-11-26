Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Light fixtures
About 350,000 Cooper Lighting All-Pro and Defiant solar-and-battery powered and motion-activated outdoor LED light fixtures.
They were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's and other stores nationwide from September 2015-July 2018.
The model number is displayed on the interior of the fixture. The Defiant MST1000LWDF, All-Pro MST800L and All-Pro MST800LW all have two light sources on top of a housing with a round motion sensor on the bottom of that housing. The All-Pro WPS2040M has a flat housing with the LED light source in the center of the housing and an integrated motion sensor lens and dimmer above the motion sensor. All the light fixtures are connected by wire to a solar panel.
The batteries in the solar-powered fixtures can overheat and cause the housing to melt, posing a fire hazard. Cooper Lighting has received at least seven reports of overheating and property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the fixtures and contact the Eaton Customer Service Center for a free replacement battery pack.
Details: call 866-461-7819 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email LT-consumerreplacements@eaton.com; or go to www.cooperlighting.com.
Blending containers
About 105,000 Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers from Vita-Mix Corp.
They can separate from the base, exposing the blades and posing a laceration hazard. The company has received at least 11 reports of lacerations.
The company will repair the defective containers, which were sold at Costco and Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide and online from April 2017-July 2018.
Details: call 888-847-8842 or go to www.vitamix.com.
Camping chairs
About 7,400 Stargaze Recliner, Stargaze Recliner Low, and Stargaze Recliner Luxury lifestyle camping chairs from NEMO Equipment.
The plastic joint supports attached to the legs of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard. NEMO has received at least 14 reports of the joint supports breaking. No injuries have been reported.
The chairs were sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Nemoequipment.com and REI.com from November 2017-May 2018.
Consumers should contact NEMO Equipment for a free inspection and, if necessary, a free replacement.
Details: call 800-997-9301; email journey@nemoequipment.com; or go to www.nemoequipment.com.