Subaru cars
Subaru is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two problems that can cause them to stall.
The first recall covers about 229,000 Outback and Legacy vehicles from the 2018 model year. Government documents say a software problem can stop the low-fuel warning light from illuminating and make the miles-to-empty display inaccurate. The problem can cause drivers to run out of fuel and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.
The other recall covers the 2012-2014 Impreza, and the 2013 BRZ, XV Crosstrek and Toyota Scion FR-S.
The engine valve springs in about 166,000 of the vehicles can fracture, causing the engines to malfunction or stall.
Dealers will replace the springs. Toyota and Subaru jointly designed the FR-S sports car.
In both recalls, owners will be notified starting this month. In the fuel indicator recall, dealers will reprogram the software. If reprogramming tools aren't ready, owners will be notified by letter again when they are. In the valve springs recall, if parts aren't ready, owners will be notified a second time of when they should take vehicles in for repairs.
Government documents don't list any crashes or injuries caused by either problem.
Ground turkey
Jennie-O-Turkey is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of raw turkey in an ongoing salmonella outbreak.
The recall is the first tied to an outbreak the U.S. Department of Agriculture says is widespread. It has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.
Regulators did not say how many of those people were exposed to Jennie-O products. They say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.
The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground turkey and were sold nationwide. They had a use-by date of October, but could still be in freezers.
Regulators say the product should be thrown away.
Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting and stomach cramps.
Workbenches
About 20,000 Stanley workbench LED light and power stations made by Baccus LLC.
They are wired incorrectly, which can result in reverse polarity, posing shock and electrocution hazards.
The firm has received at least three reports of the units being wired incorrectly. No injuries have been reported.
Refunds and replacements are being offered for the workbenches, which were sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2017-August 2017
Details: call: 877-571-2391, email customerservice@baccusllc.com, or go to www.baccusglobal.com.
ATVs
About 13,300 2018 BRP Can-Am Outlander and Renegade all-terrain vehicles.
Fuel can spray from the fuel tank when opening the gas cap, posing a fuel leak and fire hazard.
The firm has received at least six reports of fuel spraying. No injuries or fires have been reported. Buyers are being contacted about free repairs.
The ATVs were sold at Can-Am dealers nationwide from June 2017-June 2018
Details: call 888-272-9222 or go to www.can-am.brp.com.
Power supply units
About 1.37 million power supply units for Zebra brand thermal printers
The units can degrade and corrode over time when exposed to moisture and overheat, posing a fire hazard. About 166,000 were previously recalled in December 2016.
The company will provide replacements.
Details: call 800-658-3795; email PSUrecall@zebra.com; or go to www.zebra.com.
Gun safes
About 25,000 electronic handgun safes from Harbor Freight Tools.
The safes can open without the use of a key or combination upon impact and allow unintended access, posing a risk of serious injury to children and others.No incidents or injuries: have bene reported
The safes were sold exclusively at Harbor Freight stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2014-February 2018
The company will provide refunds.
Details: call 800-444-3353; email recall@harborfreight.com; or go to www.harborfreight.com.
Blending containers
About 105,000 Ascent™ and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers from Vita-Mix Corp.
They can separate from the base, exposing the blades and posing a laceration hazard. The company has received at least 11 reports of lacerations.
The company will repair the defective containers, which were sold at Costco and Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide and online from April 2017-July 2018
Details: call 888-847-8842 or go to www.vitamix.com.