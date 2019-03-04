Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Hyundai, Kia cars
Hyundai and Kia are recalling about 168,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that can cause engine fires. The problem stems from improper repairs during previous recalls for engine failures.
The affiliated Korean automakers started recalling 1.7 million vehicles in 2015 — about 618,000 of which are Kias — because manufacturing debris can restrict oil flow to connecting rod bearings. That can cause bearings in 2-liter and 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines to wear and fail. The problem can also cause fires. The repair in many cases is an expensive engine block replacement.
Now the companies are acknowledging that the engine replacements may not have been properly done in all cases. Kia said the high-pressure fuel pipe may have been damaged, misaligned or improperly tightened while the engines were being replaced under recall. That can allow fuel to leak and hit hot engine parts, causing fires.
Kia says it has received at least six reports of fires among the vehicles being recalled for possible fuel leaks, while Hyundai says it has no fire reports. Neither company had any reports of injuries.
The fuel injector pipe recall covers some 2011-2014 Kia Optima cars, 2012-2014 Sorrento SUVs, and 2011-2013 Sportage SUVs, all with 2-liter and 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines. Also covered are many 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata cars and 2013-2014 Santa Fe Sport SUVs.
The companies said owners will be notified by letter.
In addition to the recall, each automaker says it will do a "product improvement campaign" covering a total of 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed "limp" mode if problems are detected.
Volvo cars
Swedish automaker Volvo Cars says it is recalling 200,000 diesel cars worldwide because the fuel line may crack, saying it is "a preventive safety measure."
Spokeswoman Annika Bjerstaf says, "What may happen is that the fuel may leak out into the engine compartment over a long period of time." She said Volvo Cars "has not received any reports of incidents surrounding this."
Bjerstaf said the recall covers the Volvo V40, S60 and V60 and their Cross Country versions. Also covered are the V70 and XC70, S80, XC60 and XC90 built in 2015 and 2016.
Volvo says it is offering to replace the fuel line at no cost and owners have been notified.
Flour
General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.
The 5-pound bags have a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020, and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.
The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received "any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses."
General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.
Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.
Pork
Johnsonville LLC has recalled more than 48,000 pounds of raw ground frozen pork patties that may be contaminated with materials including black rubber.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall.
The material was produced and packaged on Sept. 27, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2018, with the name Johnsonville Grillers, cheddar cheese and bacon flavor. Best-by dates are July 24, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2019, and the establishment number 34225 is printed on the carton end under the best-by date.
The agency says it received three consumer complaints about black rubber in the sausage.
Details: call 888-556-2728.
Tyson chicken
Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers said they found pieces of "soft, blue rubber" inside.
The Agriculture Department said the 5-pound bags should be thrown away or returned. The agency says there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the rubber. Tyson said it was contacted by a "small number" of customers.
Tyson's White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets were produced on Nov. 26, 2018, and have a "best if used by date" of Nov. 26, 2019. The products have the establishment number P-13556 inside the USDA inspection mark.