Nissan cars, SUVs
Nissan recalled more than 215,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. due to a fire risk and is advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases.
An anti-lock brake pump can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and increasing the fire risk, according to the company. If drivers see the anti-lock brake warning lamp for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine, Nissan urges them not to drive the vehicles and park them outdoors.
The recall covers certain 2015-2017 Nissan Murano, 2016-2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.
Nissan estimates 56 percent of the vehicles have the problem, which has been traced to faulty seals in the pump.
Some Muranos were recalled for the same problem in 2016.
Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires.
Dealers will inspect the pump serial numbers and replace them if necessary starting Oct. 15.
Drug packaging
About 470,000 blister packages of prescription medication from Sandoz and Novartis.
The drugs are packaged with 3 to 10 tablets per blister card. The recalled packages have "Novartis" or “Sandoz,” the name of the drug, dosage, NDC, lot number and expiration date printed on the cartons and the blister cards.
They were sold at clinics and pharmacies nationwide from September 2016-June 2018.
The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children. The companies have received one report of a child ingesting haloperidol. Consumers should immediately secure the cards to keep them out of the sight and reach of children.
Details: call 888-669-6682 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays or 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends, or go to www.us.sandoz.com or www.pharma.us.novartis.com.