Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Ford pickups
Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.
The recall, which covers trucks from the 2015-2018 model years, comes about one month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating fires in the pickups, which are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.
Ford said that there were at least 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks, but it's not aware of any injuries. NHTSA began investigating in early August after getting five fire reports, including three reports that trucks were destroyed.
According to Ford, seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten before a crash. That can ignite gases inside a support pillar between the front and rear seats, causing insulation and carpet to catch fire. The seat belt pretensioners, which prepare seat belts to gradually restrain passengers, were made by ZF-TRW and now-defunct air bag and seat belt maker Takata, which was purchased by Joyson, another auto parts supplier.
The Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab trucks were built between March 12, 2014 and Aug. 23, 2018.
Dealers will remove insulation and install heat-resistant tape to repair the trucks. They also will remove remnants of wiring tape and modify interior panels in Regular Cab trucks. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 24.
Art kits
About 110,000 spin art kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology. The 34-piece kits are blue and have SKU number 197861 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the box: 042409093252, 042409930601, 042409093115, 042409093061, 042409931141, 069545093113, or 400100663486. They were sold at Michaels stores nationwide and at www.michaels.com from August 2011-February 2018.
The battery compartment can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. There have been at least two reports of overheating. No injuries have been reported
Details: call 800-642-4235 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays or go to www.michaels.com.
Toy cars
About 1,700 blue wooden toy Porsche car with tan wheels. The Porsche crest is printed on the front, and "PORSCHE" is printed on both sides. They were sold at Porsche dealers nationwide and online at shop4.porsche.com/usa/ and other websites from April 2015-March 2018. The underside of the toy has "BAJO" and a lot number printed on it.
The wheels and axles can detach from the wooden toy car, posing a choking hazard to young children. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 800-767-7243 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to shop4.porsche.com/usa/.