Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Ladders
About 78,000 aluminum telescoping ladders imported from China by Werner Co. They came in five models from 13- to 26-feet and can be used in five different positions. The date code is stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step. The model number is printed on a label on the side of the rail. The recalled ladders have a load capacity of 375 pounds.
They were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide from April-May 2018.
The ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard. The firm has received one report of breaking, resulting in one injury to the left side and elbow of the user. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.
Details: call 888-523-3370 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; email customercare@wernerladder.com; or go to www.wernerco.com.
Wall decor
About 17,000 mirrors, art and wall decor items sold with adjustable j-hook hanging hardware and imported from China by the Uttermost Co. The recalled hardware has item number 1703, 1704, 1705 or 1706 printed on the back bottom portion of the j-hook and on the hardware's box.
They were sold at furniture stores nationwide and online at 5thAvenueDesigns.com, Bellacor.com, Build.com, LampsPlus.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from June 2017-March 2018.
The hardware can break and allow the decor to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should take the recalled decor off the wall and inspect the hardware to check for the recalled j-hooks. Consumers with recalled j-hooks should not rehang the décor and they should contact Uttermost to receive free replacements.
Details: call 800-678-5486, ext. 4154, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email owelch@uttermost.com; or go to www.uttermost.com.