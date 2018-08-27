Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Vans, SUVs
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances.
The recall covers the 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and the 2018-2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass. Most are in the United States.
The company says a brake-system part wasn't built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid. FCA has received no customer complaints or reports of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Owners will be notified shortly. Dealers will replace the brake fluid, which Fiat Chrysler says will solve the problem.
Electric car cables
Ford Motor Co. is recalling the charging cords for more than 50,000 plug-in hybrid and electric cars in North America because they could cause fires in electrical outlets.
The company says the 120-volt cords came with certain 2012-2015 Focus electrics and some 2013-2015 Fusion Energi and C-Max Energi plug-in hybrids.
Ford says plugging the cords into outlets that aren't on a dedicated circuit or are on damaged, worn or corroded circuits could cause wall outlets to overheat.
The company says it has reports of four fires involving C-Max cords, but no injuries. In three of the fires, owners used extension cords, which Ford says it tells owners not to do. In the fourth fire, Ford says the cause was inconclusive but it does not believe the blaze was related to the cord.
Dealers will replace the cords with ones that can sense high temperatures and shut off charging if necessary. Owners will be notified by letters starting the week of Aug. 27.
Ford says owners can keep using the original cords but should follow owners-manual instructions that spell out requirements for wall outlets.
Gas stove fireplaces
About 13,700 Regency Ultimate U37 and U39 direct vent gas stove fireplaces. They were sold in black and have gold or silver trim around the glass doors at distributors and stores nationwide from January 2001-January 2018. "Regency" is printed on the front, bottom left corner of the pedestals of the stoves. Details on the model and serial numbers, which are printed on a label located on the inside of the front panel door.
The pressure release system can fail and cause the gas stove to explode, posing explosion and injury hazards. There have been at least three reports of the pressure system failing, and one report of the door hinge breaking, including one incident that resulted in minor cuts to the consumer's legs.
Details: call 866-867-4328 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays; email u39@regency-fire.com; or go to www.regency-fire.com.
Candle holders
About 10,000 Michaels private brand Ashland 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders. Only 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders with SKU number 513180 and UPC code 886946019340 printed on a hangtag are included. They were sold at Michaels stores from July 2017-November 2017.
The candle holder can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards. There has been at least one report of tea light candles igniting the candle holder. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-642-4235 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays or go to www.michaels.com.
Off-highway vehicles
About 65,000 all model year 2016-2017 and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles. They were sold in colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name "HONDA" is on the front, sides and the rear. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear. The serial number is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat. They were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from October 2015-April 2018.
The muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers. There have been at least 22 reports of the shield melting and three reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 866-784-1870 from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. PT weekdays or go to http://powersports.honda.com.
Boilers
About 16,000 NY Thermal manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name "NTI" printed on the front and were sold in metallic grey. The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name "Slant/Fin" and "CHS" printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. They were sold at NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011-January 2018. The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler.
The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a poisoning hazard. There have been at least three reports of the seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays or go to www.NTIboiler.com.
Bicycles
About 4,900 Ikea 26- and 28-inch Sladda bicycles sold from August 2016-January 2018. They are light grey and have an aluminum frame. Ikea is printed at the bottom of the seat tube near the crank. The article number is printed on a sticker at the bottom of the down tube. They include the SLADDA 26-inch with article number 303.267.28 and the SLADDA 28-inch with article number 603.267.36.
The bicycle belt can break, posing a fall hazard. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 888-966-4532 or go to www.ikea-usa.com.
Toy cars
About 1,700 blue wooden toy Porsche car with tan wheels. The Porsche crest is printed on the front, and "PORSCHE" is printed on both sides. They were sold at Porsche dealers nationwide and online at shop4.porsche.com/usa/ and other websites from April 2015-March 2018. The underside of the toy has "BAJO" and a lot number printed on it.
The wheels and axles can detach from the wooden toy car, posing a choking hazard to young children. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 800-767-7243 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to shop4.porsche.com/usa/.