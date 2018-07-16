Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Mazda cars
Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.
Chemicals used to inflate the airbags can deteriorate in some conditions, causing them to deploy with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister that can result in flying shrapnel.
The potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side airbags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states.
Over the last several years, about 50 million airbag inflators have been recalled in the U.S., with 22 deaths and more than 180 injuries linked to the defect. Takata has since been bought by Chinese-owned U.S. mobility safety company Key Safety System.
Nissan cars
Nissan is recalling nearly 105,000 small cars to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.
Included are the 2011 Versa sedan and the 2011 and 2012 Versa hatchback. It only applies to cars that have been registered in 42 states and Washington, D.C., as part of a coordinated phase-in of Takata recalls.
Owners will be notified by mail and dealers will replace the inflators for free. The recall starts this month.
ATVs
About 6,500 model year 2017 Can-Am Outlander and Outlander Max all-terrain vehicles equipped with dynamic power steering and a 450 or 570 engine. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels. The vehicle identification number is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. They were sold at Can-Am dealers from June 2016-December 2017.
The power steering shaft can break and result in a loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard to consumers. There have been at least 13 reports of broken shafts worldwide, including two reports in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. or go to www.can-am.brp.com.
Light sets
About 3,000 Jo-Ann's battery-operated Maker's Holiday 10-count LED string light sets. They consist of 10 glass jars with white plastic snow and red plastic beads inside and a cork at the top that holds the LED bulb. The light strings measure about 73.5 inches long and have a tag attached with instructions as to how to replace the batteries. "Maker's Holiday" is printed on the front of the product packaging and SKU/UPC 1554-7201/603559321277 on the bottom left of the back side of the packaging.
They were sold at Jo-Ann stores from October 2017-February 2018.
The jars can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard. There have been at least two reports of jars breaking, resulting in cuts that required stitches.
Details: call 888-739-4120 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; email to customer.service@joann.com; or go to www.joann.com.
Toy xylophones
About 2,900 Petit Collage musical jumbo wooden xylophones for children. The recalled toy instruments have a wooden base shaped like the profile of an elephant with five different colored metal keys and a wooden beater stick with a red wooden ball attached to one end. The beater stick measures about 5 5/8 inches long by 3/4 inches wide. "Petit Collage" and "TT.1902.0617" are printed on the bottom back of the xylophone. They were sold at Barnes & Noble, Patina, Urban Outfitters stores and other stores and at PetitCollage.com and other websites from August 2017-February 2018.
The ball on the end of the beater stick can separate, posing a choking hazard to young children. There has been at least one report of the ball separating and one report of it being loose. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 855-215-5879 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to www.petitcollage.com.
Bike brake pads
About 750 SwissStop EXOTherm cycling disc brake pads sold separately as aftermarket spare parts. Disc pads models being recaled include SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 25, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 30, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 26, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 31, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 27, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 32, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 28, and SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 34.
The model numbers are listed on the product's original packaging. The recalled disc brake pads were sold for certain bicycle brake systems. They were sold at various cycling shops nationwide from October 2015 through June 2017.
The pads can separate from the backplate, posing a fall hazard to the user. There have been at least two reports of the pads separating. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 866-358-5218 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email steve@helvetiasports.com; or go to www.helvetiasports.com.
Cross trainers
About 570 Octane Fitness XTOne elliptical cross trainers. "Octane Fitness" is printed on the rear of the keypad and the side of the cross trainer. They were sold in various shades of gray, green and orange. The machines have steel tubing with plastic shrouds and a 10-inch glass capacitive touch screen or a large LED display with integrated capacitive buttons. Only cross trainers with model numbers XT5700 are included in the recall. The model name XTOne is printed on the incline support column. They were sold at specialty fitness stores, distributors and direct sales to commercial clubs and gyms nationwide from August 2015-November 2017.
The incline lead screw can shear off, causing the foot pedals to drop unexpectedly, resulting in a fall hazard to the user. There have been at least seven reports of a pedal dropping unexpectedly, including one report of a scrape to the knee or leg area.
Details: call 888-975-1376 from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; email to customerservice@octanefitness.com; or go to www.octanefitness.com.
Knife,-sheath sets
About 600 Allagash fixed blade hunting knife with sheath sets sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalogs and online at llbean.com from August 2017-February 2018. L.L. Bean is embossed on the brown leather sheath and engraved on the top of the knife blade near handle on one side. The recalled knife with sheath has the product identification number 501794 printed on the green box in which the knife is packaged.
The knife blade can cut through the sheath, posing a laceration hazard. There have been at least three reports of the knife cutting through the sheath, resulting in minor cuts to consumers' hands.
Details: call 800-555-9717 daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. or go to www.llbean.com.