Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
GM cars
General Motors is recalling 1.2 million big pickup trucks and SUVs mainly in North America because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.
GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. Such a failure increases the risk of a crash. The company says it has 30 reports of crashes with two injuries, but no deaths.
The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also affected are 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.
Dealers will update the steering software at no cost. No date has been set to notify customers, but GM says the software is available now, so owners can contact dealers to schedule repairs.
Separately, the company is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, to fix a problem that could hamper rear brake performance. That recall covers many GMC Terrain, Buick Lacrosse and Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, Volt, Impala and Bolt vehicles from 2018-2019. Also covered is the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.
GM says the rear brake caliper pistons can contain trapped hydrogen gas that could make the brakes feel soft and increase the risk of a crash. GM says it's not aware of any crashes.
Dealers will bleed the brakes to remove gas. Once the gas is out GM says the problem won't happen again.
GM is preparing to notify owners, but those with concerns can call dealers and schedule repairs now.
GE tube lamps
About 46,000 packages of GE Lighting Cool White Universal T8/T12 LED tube lamps. They were sold two to a package exclusively at Lowe's stores and Lowes.com from November 2017-April 2018.
The pins on one end of the lamps can be energized during installation or removal, posing shock and electrocution hazards. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should contact GE Lighting to receive instructions on removing the lamps and to receive a refund in the form of a $17 gift card.
Details: call 800-338-4999 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays; email lightingconcerns@ge.com; or go to www.gelighting.com.
Tractor canopies
About 6,200 A&I tractor canopies sold in green, blue, orange, red and dark red as a separate attachment as a rollover protective device.
They were sold at John Deere dealers and resellers nationwide from September 2016-April 2018.
The canopies do not meet design specifications and can cause the tractor to fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the affected canopies and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.
Details: call 800-657-4343 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays or go to www.aiproducts.com or www.johndeere.com.
Generator switches
About 6,600 Kohler 100-amp service entrance rated automatic transfer switches used with Kohler brand residential and commercial generators. "Kohler" is printed on the outside panel. Model number RXT-JFNC 100ASE and the serial number are printed on a nameplate on the inside cover of the unit. They were sold at authorized Kohler distributors and dealers nationwide from February 2012-January 2018.
The transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 800-892-7709 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; email generator.feedback@kohler.com; or go to www.kohlergenerators.com.
Phone chargers
About 3,000 wireless smartphone chargers with model number AC16B printed on the bottom. They are circular and have clear edges and a white plastic center with black trim. A black USB cable was included. They were distributed as a free promotional item to attendees at the FICO World trade show in Miami Beach and other events in April 2018.
The chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers. There have been at least three reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 877-211-7220, extension 145, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email recall@logoincluded.com; or go to www.logoincluded.com.
Bikes
About 4,900 IKEA 26- and 28-inch SLADDA bicycles. They are light grey and have an aluminum frame. IKEA is printed at the bottom of the seat tube near the crank.
The bikes were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2016-January 2018
The bicycle belt can break, posing a fall hazard. No injuries have been reported in the U.S. Consumers should stop using them and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.
Details: call 888-966-4532 anytime or go to www.ikea-usa.com.
Downlights
About 3,400 Ketra D3 recessed downlights imported from China.
They were made between Nov. 4, 2016, and March 14, 2018. The date code is on a sticker attached to each unit and is in the format KWWYY representing WW-work week and YY-year of manufacture. Only downlights with date codes between K4816 and K1118 are included.
The power supply connectors can have incorrect wiring, posing an electric shock hazard to the user. There have been at least two reports of improper wiring. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lights and contact the firm to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, repair by a technician.
Details: call 800-940-5917 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to www.Ketra.com.