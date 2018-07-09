Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Kellogg cereal
The Kellogg Co. is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018-June 14, 2019.
Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.
Electrical switches
About 1.08 million ILS: Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches. They are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an "ON" or "OFF" position. The switches may be used in or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes. They measure about 10 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches. Brand name "Square D", the ampere of the safety switch and the 120/240-volt or 240-volt marking is printed on a label on the front of the safety switch. The recalled switches were made from Jan. 1, 2014-Jan. 18, 2018, and have date codes 1401 through 1803. The date codes are in the YYWW format (example: 1401 = year 2014, week 1). The date code of the product can only be found on the inside of the cover and is not accessible if the product is installed and in-service.
They were sold at authorized Schneider Electric distributors, Home Depot, Lowe's, original equipment manufacturers and others stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com from January 2014-January 2018.
The power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the "OFF" position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard to consumers. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 877-672-1953 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert or www.schneider-electric.com.
Lexus cars
Toyota's Lexus luxury brand is recalling about 121,000 cars worldwide because of fuel leaks in the engine that can cause fires. Most are in the U.S.
The recall covers certain 2006-2013 IS350 cars, as well as the 2010-2014 IS350C, and the 2007-2011 GS350 and GS450h. All have 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engines.
Toyota says a diaphragm material in the fuel injection system can harden over time and crack, allowing fuel to leak. The company would not say if the problem has caused any fires, crashes or injuries.
Dealers will replace the fuel delivery pipe with a new one containing improved parts at no cost to customers. Owners will be notified by mail starting in early August.
Laminators
About 395,000 Scotch thermal laminators that are white with teal accents. They are used to laminate documents such as artwork and photos. The laminators have "Scotch" printed on the front. They measure 14 inches by 3.8 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number TL901C is printed on a sticker on the bottom. Only laminators with model number TL901C and teal accents are included in the recall. They were sold on Amazon.com from July 2015-March 2018.
The plastic enclosure can overheat, posing a burn hazard. There have been at least 10 reports of overheating and causing deformation of the bottom of the plastic enclosures. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-772-4337 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays or go to www.ScotchBrand.com.
ATVs
About 6,500 model year 2017 Can-Am Outlander and Outlander Max all-terrain vehicles equipped with a dynamic power steering and a 450 or 570 engine. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels. The vehicle identification number is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. They were sold at Can-Am dealers from June 2016-December 2017.
The power steering shaft can break and result in a loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard to consumers. There have been at least 13 reports of broken shafts worldwide, including two reports in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. or go to www.can-am.brp.com.
Bike brake pads
About 750 SwissStop EXOTherm cycling disc brake pads sold separately as aftermarket spare parts. Disc pads models being recaled include SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 25, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 30, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 26, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 31, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 27, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 32, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 28, and SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 34.
The model numbers are listed on the product's original packaging. The recalled disc brake pads were sold for certain bicycle brake systems. They were sold at various cycling shops nationwide from October 2015 through June 2017.
The pads can separate from the backplate, posing a fall hazard to the user. There have been at least two reports of the pads separating. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 866-358-5218 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email steve@helvetiasports.com; or go to www.helvetiasports.com.
Cross trainers
About 570 Octane Fitness XT- One elliptical cross trainers. "Octane Fitness" is printed on the rear of the keypad and the side of the cross trainer. They were sold in various shades of gray, green and orange. The machines have steel tubing with plastic shrouds and a 10-inch glass capacitive touch screen or a large LED display with integrated capacitive buttons. Only cross trainers with model numbers XT5700 are included in the recall. The model name XTOne is printed on the incline support column. They were sold at specialty fitness stores, distributors and direct sales to commercial clubs and gyms nationwide from August 2015-November 2017.
The incline lead screw can shear off, causing the foot pedals to drop unexpectedly, resulting in a fall hazard to the user. There have been at least seven reports of a pedal dropping unexpectedly, including one report of a scrape to the knee or leg area.
Details: call 888-975-1376 from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; email to customerservice@octanefitness.com; or go to www.octanefitness.com.