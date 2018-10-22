Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Toyota vehicles
Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans.
Toyota says the air bag control computer can erroneously detect a fault when the vehicles are started. With a fault, the air bags may not deploy in a crash. The company wouldn't say if the problem has caused any injuries.
Toyota will notify owners and dealers will update the air bag control software. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22.
Toyota says the recall covers about 185,000 vehicles in North America and 2,600 in other markets.
Honda cars
Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display.
It said the rear camera display does not show the images properly when the driver shifts into rear in the affected vehicles, a problem that can be dangerous and does not comply with U.S. requirements. The company said there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.
The software will be updated free of charge.
Mirrors
About 850 Crate and Barrel Josephine-style floor mirrors made by LAR Collection of Mexico
They were sold individually or as a set of three. They consist of a larger rectangular mirror and a smaller square mirror on wooden backing. The hangtag that came with the mirror has the number 215-037 printed next to the bar code.
They were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2016-February 2018
The glass can separate from the wooden backing and fall, posing a laceration hazard. Crate and Barrel has received three reports of glass becoming loose or separating. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the mirrors and contact the company for a free replacement. Crate and Barrel is contacting all known buyers directly.
Details: call 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays or go to www.crateandbarrel.com.