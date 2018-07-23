Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Ford vehicles
Ford is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.
The recall covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion sedans and some 2013 and 2014 Escape small SUVs.
Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can fall off. If this happens, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could be in another gear. That could let the vehicle roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash.
The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries. Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake.
Dealers will replace the shifter bushing at no cost. Owners will be notified by July 30. Parts should be available late this quarter.
Swiss rolls
Flowers Foods is recalling Swiss rolls distributed in South Carolina and other states under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, Great Value and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread.
A third-party manufacturer and supplier initiated the action after discovering the potential presence of salmonella in the ingredient whey powder. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Details: call 1-866-245-8921 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekday or go to www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.
Surface cleaners
About 201,000 Briggs & Stratton- and Craftsman-branded pressure washer surface cleaners. They are black, red, or gray and have the Briggs & Stratton or Craftsman brand names printed on the top. All recalled models have “3000 PSI” molded into the top of the housing. Surface cleaners are designed to clean a variety of outdoor surfaces including concrete, asphalt and stone walkways. The cleaner connects to a pressure washer rated up to 3000 PSI. They were sold at Briggs & Stratton dealers, Lowe's and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and at www.Lowes.com from March 2010-February 2018.
The spray bar can break and detach from the central hub, causing broken pieces to strike consumers, posing an injury hazard. There have been at least five reports of the bar detaching, including one report of the spray bar striking an operator, resulting in a cut on the knee which required sutures to close.
Details: call 877-370-7505 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays or go to www.briggsandstratton.com or www.BriggsSurfaceCleanerInfo.com.
Potato chips
Utz Quality Foods LLC is recalling select expiration dates of Utz Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips, citing an undeclared soy allergen. This recall was initiated after learning some packages were mislabeled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled chips. No incidents have been reported.
South Carolina is among the states where they were sold.
Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.
Details: Call 1-800-367-7629 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or email customerservice@utzsnacks.com.
Ceiling fans
About 144,000 Seasons-branded 52-inch five-blade ceiling fans. They were sold in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes and have zero, one, three or four lights. Model numbers 269702, 269712, 269714, 269716, 269718, 269808, 269810, 269812, 269816, 269818, 269820 and 269822 are included in this recall. The model number is printed on a label on top of the motor housing. They were sold at HD Supply stores nationwide and at www.HDSupplySolutions.com from March 2016-February 2018.
The brackets connected to the fan blades can break and allow the blades to fall, posing an impact hazard. There have been at least 13 reports of a bracket breaking and allowing a fan blade to fall, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-782-4154 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays; email to FMWarrantySolutions@hdsupply.com; or go to www.HDSupplySolutions.com.
Hard hats
About 82,500 Honeywell type 1 Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats. They were sold in a variety of colors. The E2 hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017 or January 2018. The A79 hats were manufactured from April 2016-January 2018. Only North Peak A79 hard hats with mold identification number 4 are included on this recall. North by Honeywell, the mold identification number, and the manufacture date can be found on the underside of the hat's brim. The date code is in a clock format: The numbers around the circle correspond to the 12 months of the year, the arrow points to the month of manufacture and the numbers on either side of the arrow represent the last two digits of the year. They were sold by industrial protective equipment distributors nationwide and www.Amazon.com and other websites from April 2016 through January 2018.
The hard hats can fail to protect users from impact, posing a risk of head injury. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 888-212-6903 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to www.honeywellsafety.com.