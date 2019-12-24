Research shows that alcohol use and misuse among women is on the rise. Women who drink also have a higher risk of certain alcohol-related problems, including heart disease, liver damage and breast cancer, compared to men, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. U.S. dietary guidelines recommend women have no more than one drink per day.
Mariela Amaral has been sober for 13 years. For her, giving up alcohol was a matter of life or death. She joined a 12-step program and today is focused on raising her 1-year-old daughter.
Amaral notices the jokes about moms who drink. She recalled a recent episode of hit TV show “This Is Us” when one of the characters, Beth, retreats to the pantry for a drink of wine to handle family stressors.
“Every time you look for something outside of yourself to deal or cope with something, you’re not in a good place,” Amaral says. “The answer should be inside of you, not outside.”
Some signs you may be drinking to much:
- You drink most days of the week.
- Most of your activities or social events involve alcohol.
- You reach for a drink when you're stressed.
- Your friends or family comment on your drinking.
- You've tried to stop or let limits, but don't stick to them.
- You're gaining weight.
- You have blackouts or can't remember events.
Visit rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov for tools and checklists to determine if you're at a high risk for alcohol dependence and strategies for cutting back.