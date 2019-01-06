COLUMBIA — Decades of underfunding at South Carolina's prisons created a powder keg of dangerous conditions that persist even after one of the deadliest inmate riots in U.S. history.
In the years leading up to one of the deadliest riots in U.S. history, South Carolina officials skirted their mission to keep people safe at the state's most dangerous prisons.
First, officials declined to meet a demand for better pay for security officers. That caused large officer shortages and an outsized ratio of inmates to officers at maximum security prisons.
At the same time, the state regularly failed to keep contraband like drugs and cell phones out its prisons, which are used by gangs to coordinate activity and can lead to violence.
And as other states in recent years have upgraded their security systems to keep pace with advancements in technology, South Carolina's antiquated methods for locking down its prisons lag behind.
The result is a powder keg of dangerous conditions that largely persist even after the deadly riot at an S.C. prison last April that killed seven inmates.
“I’ve been doing this 30 years (and) I know I’ve never seen it as unsafe as it is now for the inmate population,” said Carter Elliot, a Georgetown lawyer who has represented several clients in prison lawsuits. “There’s no question about that.”
Consider:
- Cell phones are banned in S.C. prisons because they have been used to coordinate gang activity, even to plan violent attacks. But the state only in recent months has had success adding security tactics that help keep the devices from being smuggled behind the wall.
- Skirting safer practices used in other states, S.C. prison cells lack electronic locks. That denies a speedy lockdown of housing units in cases of emergency.
- Because of staffing vacancies, a single officer in a maximum security prison is often responsible for overseeing more than 200 inmates. That flouts national standards, which call for roughly four officers for every 30 inmates.
When fighting broke out in three housing units at the Lee Correctional Institution last April, there were just two officers managing each dorm of roughly 250 inmates.
The officers, unable to quell the violence, retreated, as they're trained. The riot lasted seven hours. Bodies literally piled up. Seven inmates died. Seventeen others were injured. It was likely the deadliest U.S. prison riot in at least a quarter century.
"We should be walking around with our heads down," said Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Bamberg Democrat and attorney who has handled prison cases. "There are cities with more people than our entire state that don’t have the problems that we have. It’s a major embarrassment."
Major security improvements to our decades-old prisons will likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars. S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has already submitted a $285 million wish list, including raises for security officers and $60 million for upgraded cell doors with electronic locks.
Stirling said it would take years to implement all the changes.
But for some, with the state buoyed by a $1 billion windfall in next year’s budget, the time to start is now.
“Not only are they realistic, they are mandatory,” House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat, said. “We cannot continue to put prisoners’ lives in jeopardy. These are measures that should have been done 15 years ago. If we don’t do them now, we’re just falling further and further behind.”
Meantime, Rutherford has introduced legislation reforming sentencing laws to reduce South Carolina's prison population. The legislation would reduce the mandatory minimum sentence the state can hand out for certain nonviolent drug offenders.
Corrections officials have already implemented a spat of other quick fixes.
Crews in recent months have erected 50-foot nets above prison perimeter fencing. The structures are aimed at preventing people from throwing contraband, like cell phones, over the razor wire and into recreation yards.
The nets had been planned before the Lee riot, but are now installed at every maximum security prison. Since they went up, there’s been no reports of contraband being tossed over the fence, Stirling said.
The nets have helped, but they’re likely not a long-term solution. Few would dispute that contraband -- including the smuggling of cell phones, drugs, weapons and other items -- remains a scourge for South Carolina’s prisons.
And the issue isn't solely limited to the state's responsibility to keep inmates safe. Violent episodes like the Lee riot typically bring a bevy of lawsuits, leaving taxpayers on the hook for legal costs.
At least 18 lawsuits regarding the riot have already been filed. Elliot, the Georgetown lawyer, is handling 16 of those cases, which are still in their early stages, he said.
In previous instances, cases like those have brought costs for taxpayers, even if the cases don't end in a legal settlement.
In the five years leading up to the riot, the state’s insurer spent nearly $19 million for the prison system — $11.5 million of that on defense lawyers, according to a Post and Courier analysis of public records.
A criminal investigation into the riot is also proceeding slowly, with prosecutorial agencies debating how best to split up the workload, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
Brad Livingston, a former Texas prisons director tasked in April with an independent probe into the Lee riot, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview or comments. Whether the probe was finished and whether there've been any findings so far was not clear.
A greater problem for keeping out contraband, Stirling said, is the layout of prison yards at many facilities that are directly adjacent to the perimeter. That makes it much easier for an inmate to smuggle something in at the fence.
Stirling wants to redesign the exteriors of several facilities and move the yards away from the fencing. But that’s a massive project, likely years and hundreds of millions of dollars away.
To bolster security in the meantime, officials have begun adding body scanners at prison entrances.
The current rules require that every person who enters a maximum security prison, including visitors and officers, must pass through a metal detector and receive a pat down.
But high-tech scanners, like the ones used at most airport security gates, would detect contraband tucked away in unseemly body cavities. The department has already added the devices at four of its maximum security prisons, for about $2 million each.
Tantamount to the effort is securing employee raises and hiring more officers.
The issue likely boils down to the state’s poor pay for officers working at some of its most dangerous prisons.
A security officer at a maximum security prison has a starting salary of about $35,000.
“That’s inadequate,” said Daniel Vasquez, a longtime California prison administrator. “That’s not going to keep your officers there.”
Low pay is the greatest contributor to officers who break the rules, like helping to smuggle in contraband in exchange for cash, Vasquez said.
“They want money for whatever has to be done — house payments, car payments, bills,” Vasquez said. “If they’re not making enough, they’ll resort to other means.”
At least 15 Department of Corrections staff were arrested in contraband-related cases in 2018, according to SCDC.
The most recent arrest happened on Nov. 29 when Tajiri Ashiki Uzani Belton was taken into custody for alleged misconduct while in office.
An arrest affivavit released in December by prison officials outlines Belton's alleged offences, which occurred between September 2017 and November 2018.
Belton was employed at Camille Grahm Correctional Institution when she became involved in a "romantic telephone relationship," with an inmate, the affidavit stated.
While employed as a correctional officer, Belton allegedly accepted money from the inmate, who also used the officer's home address to illegally mail a controlled substance, the affidavit stated.
In October, officials arrested another correctional officer, Ebonynisha Casby, for allegedly conspiring with an inmate to smuggle contraband into Lieber Correctional Instituation, according to an affidavit.
Casby was accused of having a relationship with the inmate and using cellphones to orchestrate the plot, the affidavit stated.
Authorities arrested two correctional officers during the summer for contraband-related plots.
Uniqueqa Akeema James was taken into custody after trying to sneak 4.34 ounces of marijuana into Lee Correctional Institution, according to an affidavit. She walked through the Bishopville prison's front gate on July 22 with a package containing the marijuana, wrapped in electrical tape and concealed in her hair.
A correctional officer for just over a year, James was charged with one count each of misconduct in office, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and furnishing an inmate with contraband, according to an SCDC statement.
Rena Hoover, a correctional officer with just under three months of service, was arrested June 25 after someone smelled marijuana on her, according to an affidavit. A search yielded a large brown sock that was hidden in a pants pocket. The sock contained two bags of a green, leafy substance investigators believe to be marijuana.
Hoover was charged with furnishing a prisoner with contraband, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office, according to a SCDC statement.
Georgetown attorney Ed Bell, who has filed lawsuits related to incidents at prisons including Lee, Ridgeland, Perry, McCormick and Broad River, said he has discovered substantial evidence of a significant money-making operations between inmates and correctional officers.
"There is a widespread criminal enterprise within the system and some outside people," Bell said. "It’s been flourishing for four, five, six years. The guards and inmates are making millions of dollars. They’re using coersion and threats. They’re threatening inmates' families."
The prison system as it stands now corrupts officers by putting them in positions where they have low morale and pay, and are tempted by the prospect of making easy money through criminal actions, the attorney said.
Inmates are given no hope and must turn to crime in order to survive while incarcerated, Bell said.
"The first thing they get in prison is how to be a better criminal," he said. "It’s very rare that you find an inmate who doesn’t have to learn how to be a better criminal to escape being hurt or murdered. You have to become part of the system just to survive."
Officials, Bell said, have to figure out how to get South Carolina's prison system back on the right track.
"We don’t even have a plan," he said. "You’ve got to have a blueprint for success."
Stirling, for his part, is continuing to ask state lawmakers for funding to increase pay for officers and other staff. His budget request for 2019-20 includes $6 million to increase the salaries of officers, caseworkers and other support staff by $1,000.
Meantime, he’s trying to boost officer morale in other ways. Using a pile of unused cash from the department’s roughly 280 vacant positions, Stirling has upped overtime pay and paid out cash bonuses. He’s even bought new boots for officers who are sometimes on their feet for 12 hours a day.
But no matter how well the job pays, recruiting candidates will remain a challenge if they don’t feel comfortable working in maximum security facilities that are often understaffed.
On a recent afternoon, Stirling stood on the ground floor of a dormitory at the maximum security facility, Broad River Correctional Institution, in Columbia.
The dorm looks just like the housing unit where the riot broke out in Lee.
Stirling watched as a single officer took a large key ring and, one-by-one, unlocked each of the unit’s 125 cells.
“It can be dangerous,” he said. The officer had her back turned on much of the dormitory while unlocking the doors, which took about 10 minutes.
“This is a about safety,” Stirling said. “You want somebody watching your back.”