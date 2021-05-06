PRINT ONLY: Myrtle Beach could get first 7-Eleven in years at same intersection as a planned Bojangles'

MYRTLE BEACH — The city's Community Appearance Board sent conceptual plans back to developers who have plans to build the city's first 7-Eleven convenience store it has seen in years.
The design calls for a 4,200-square-foot facility with 16 pump gas stations at the intersection of 82nd Parkway and North Kings Highway.
The Community Appearance Board sent the conceptual plans back to the developer for a number of concerns including landscaping and lighting issues, location of the trash recepticles, height of the retainer wall to the nearby neighborhood and the traffic flow of 7-Eleven fuel tankers turning off U.S. 17 onto nearby Sandlapper Way.
Board members were concerned with the positioning of the lights at the convenience store, how much the lights will bleed over to the right of way, how bright are the canopy lights are and how developers plan to mitigate headlight glare.
The board is also concerned with the circulation of traffic in and out of the property, mostly how the fuel tankers would maneuver onto Sandlapper Way — a road used by residents of a nearby neighborhood.
The Irving, Texas-based company operates, franchises or licenses more than 73,000 stores worldwide. Its new ventures have been what the company calls Evolution Stores, which includes quick-serve restaurant options as well as its regular convenience store amenities.
Tyler Frerichs, regional development manager for property developer WMG Management, said this 7-Eleven will be a regular store. They are targeting a mid-2022 opening.
The 7-Eleven is part of bigger plans to develop that intersection. A 3,127-square-foot Bojangles' restaurant with a drive-thru and 4,260-square-foot dental office are also planned at 82nd Parkway.