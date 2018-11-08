WASHINGTON — Homebuilders took a beating Thursday as rising interest rates and home prices discourage potential buyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rates on 30-year, fixed rate mortgages hit 4.94 percent, a 7-year high. The average rate a year ago was 3.9 percent.
The average rate on a 15-year, fixed rate loan increased to 4.33 percent, from 4.23 percent.
Higher rates have kept many would-be purchasers on the sidelines. Sales of existing homes have fallen for six straight months, and sales of newly-built homes have declined for four months.
Freddie Mac says home price increases are slowing as a result, particularly in higher-priced coastal cities.
Mortgage rates have risen along with the yield on the 10-year note, which has jumped in the past year on expectations of additional short-term rate increases by the Federal Reserve, faster economic growth and potentially higher inflation.
The yield on the 10-year reached 3.23 percent Thursday, up nearly a full percentage point from 2.33 percent a year ago.
Also Thursday, D.R. Horton said home deliveries in the first quarter will come in below what Wall Street was expecting. It cited home prices and mortgage rates.
The Texas home builder, which has developments in the Charleston region, led all other major players downward, falling more than 5 percent in midday trading. Others fell around 2 percent to 4 percent.
Although U.S. home price gains slowed for the fifth straight month in August, they've been running ahead of wage gains for five years. Combined with the rapidly rising cost of borrowing money, many would-be buyers are being pushed out of the market.
The Commerce Department reported last month that sales of new U.S. homes plunged 5.5 percent in September, the fourth consecutive monthly drop. The annual rate of home sales has declined 15.3 percent since May.
Builders had assumed that a strong economy would help fuel home sales, but newly constructed homes are increasingly a tough sell. There is 7.1 months' supply of new homes on the market, the highest level since March 2011.
Sales of existing homes haven't fared any better, falling for six straight months.
The Federal Reserve has been raising short-term rates to cool U.S. economic expansion, and is expected to raise rates for a fourth time this year in December. Economists expect at least two further hikes next year.