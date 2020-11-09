Practice rounds underway at Augusta National Nov 9, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 12 Charles Howell III looks on from the No. 8 green during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Logan Whitton Masters champion Tiger Woods watches a stroke on the No. 15 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Logan Whitton The No. 18 green is seen during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Logan Whitton The course at sunrise during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Charles Laberge Buy Now The Big Oak Tree and Clubhouse at sunrise during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Charles Laberge Patrick Reed walks with his caddie on the second fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Matt Slocum A course worker blows leaves off the third green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Matt Slocum Kyle Bowen, a driving range caddie, wears a mask during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/David J. Phillip Dustin Johnson hits on the fourth fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Matt Slocum Justin Thomas prepares to tee off on the 17th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/David J. Phillip Bryson DeChambeau walks to the 15th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Charlie Riedel Sung Kang, of South Korea, checks his notes as walks along the second fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Matt Slocum Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Today's Top Headlines Ballet dancer who founded Charleston company arrested in shooting death of husband Hicks: Charleston watches the Civil War begin, and feels the consequences Black, homeless people among the first arrested under Columbia's new hate speech law Dozens of Charleston area teachers resign amid pandemic. Advocates fear more will follow. 7 takeaways from Gamecocks' worst home football loss in 17 years For Stern, appointment to US Holocaust Memorial Council a chance to carry on parents' work Bankrupt owner of 5 SC malls bites some of the hands that fed it Rainy week expected in Charleston as Tropical Storm Eta moves toward Florida SC logs over 1,600 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since July Affordable housing to break ground near Charleston's historic Angel Oak