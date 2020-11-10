Practice continues Tuesday at Augusta National Nov 10, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 11 Dustin Johnson plays a stroke during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Sam Greenwood/Augusta National Masters champion Patrick Reed putts with caddie Kessler Karain on the Tournament Practice Facility during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Hunter Martin/Augusta National From left, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk to the No. 12 hole during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Charles Laberge/Augusta National Masters champion Phil Mickelson looks on with caddie Tim Mickelson on the No. 12 hole during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Charles Laberge/Augusta National Matt Wallace of England draws a club from his bag on the No. 11 hole during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Chris Trotman/Augusta National Gallery guard Kenneth Warnock waits for the start of a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/David J. Phillip Scottie Scheffler tees off on the fourth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Charlie Riedel Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hands a club to his caddie on the first hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Charlie Riedel Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/David J. Phillip Dustin Johnson, left, walks with Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, to the 15th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP/Matt Slocum Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland warms up at the Tournament Practice Facility during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Hunter Martin/Augusta National Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Today's Top Headlines Ballet dancer who founded Charleston company arrested in shooting death of husband Several SC Democrats in running for potential Biden administration jobs Will Muschamp's job status at South Carolina: Separating fact from fiction Dozens of Charleston area teachers resign amid pandemic. Advocates fear more will follow. D.R. Horton plans new housing development on Cainhoy peninsula in Charleston Shaw Air Force pilot killed in F-16 crash died when ejector seat failed, new report says Hicks: Charleston watches the Civil War begin, and feels the consequences In face of COVID-19, downtown Charleston restaurants consider bringing back indoor service Real estate investor buys VA's new SC prescription-filling hub Plan to bring more Charleston kids back to school causes disruptions for online students