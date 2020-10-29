Your questions about voting early in South Carolina answered

Time is running out to vote early in South Carolina, either in person or by getting your absentee ballot completed and mailed.

While the state has set record levels of participation, after the close of business Monday, most votes will have to be cast traditionally by visiting your polling place in person on Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The good news is that counties will continue with their in-person offerings for the rest of this week and into Saturday, along with Monday, as well.

Here are answers to common questions voters are raising about the process:

Where can I vote right now?

Every county in the state has early voting sites at their main election offices or at specially operating satellite locations.

Charleston County

Charleston County has four in-person locations in addition to the main elections headquarters in North Charleston. They are:

The North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Seacoast Church Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road

Seacoast Church West Ashley, 2049 Savannah Highway

Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

All the sites are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, they will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The main county elections office is at 4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston.

Berkeley County

Absentee voting is available at the main elections office, 6 Belt Drive in Moncks Corner, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The county has partnered with the Berkeley County Library System to offer two additional in-person absentee voting locations.

Both the Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, and St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenel Drive, are open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dorchester County

In St. George, residents can vote in-person absentee until Monday at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office, 201 Johnson St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office will be open for in-person absentee voting during the week and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The address is 201 Johnson St.

In Summerville, residents can vote in-person absentee at the Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

OTHER QUESTIONS

If you requested a mail-in ballot but it hasn't arrived. What to do?

The best option is to visit one of your county's early voting locations. You will be allowed to vote there, but by doing so your mailed ballot will automatically be voided and you will be identified in election computers as having already participated.

If your ballot does arrive after the fact, officials ask you to immediately destroy it.

If you try to vote twice, legal options may be pursued against you, officials warn.

If my mail ballot doesn't arrive in time, can I still vote at my polling place on Election Day?

Yes.

You will vote by what's called a provisional ballot, which will be counted while officials continue to monitor if the other ballot has been cast, negating it if it comes in.

Is it too late to put my ballot in the mail?

That window is closing.

Officials normally forecast three to five days are needed for a ballot to arrive at an election headquarters, though it is believed to be quicker than that at the moment.

Ballots must get to their final counting destination by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be included.

When does my mail-in ballot have to be postmarked by?

The postmark date doesn't apply. It has to be in to your county election office by 7 p.m. Tuesday. That includes by hand delivery.

I'm wary about the mail. What alternatives do I have?

You may drop your completed and sealed ballot off at one of your county's satellite voting locations by Monday or your county election headquarters by Tuesday.

I dropped my ballot in a mailbox. Now what happens?

Several counties have set up tracking accounts where you can follow where your ballot is in the process. Charleston County, for example, has created the service, track.chasvotes.org.

Can I turn my mail ballot in at my polling place on Election Day?

No. Polling sites are not collection points for absentee ballots. You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county election headquarters until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If there is an error with my finished ballot will I be told?

Unfortunately local county election boards have no authority to reach out to voters to alert them to a problem with their ballot and help get it corrected.

A federal judge ruled this week, however, that county election bodies cannot reject ballots due to a signature mismatch.

If I'm registered in another state and haven't gotten my ballot from there, can South Carolina officials help me out?

No. There is no coordination between states.

OTHER CONCERNS

For information on your voting precinct and to confirm your registration, go to the S.C. Election Commission website at scvotes.gov.

For information on the individual candidates on your ballot, the non-partisan League of Women Voters has a website listing biographical information for the hopefuls specific to your address. Go to vote411.org.