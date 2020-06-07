Your guide to South Carolina's primary: The races, the stakes and voting in a pandemic

South Carolina's statewide primaries on Tuesday will be an election like no other.

Voters will use a cotton swab to make their selections on touchscreen voting machines, and poll managers will wear personal protective equipment.

Election Night results could come slower, and lines to vote could be longer.

And despite the coronavirus pandemic, records could still be broken.

"We can truly say this is unprecedented," S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said of the upcoming election.

The primary will not only show how voters in the Palmetto State adapt to voting during a pandemic, but it will reveal whether election officials are able to handle the changes — namely the massive influx of absentee ballots.

It will also yield lessons that could inform the way election officials conduct the November general election, when voter turnout is expected to be three to four times greater for the presidential contest.

In addition to the drama surrounding the election itself, there are also several noteworthy congressional primaries and Statehouse races on the ballot.

Here are five toplines to watch as South Carolina voters head to the polls — or return their absentee ballot to their respective county elections offices — on Tuesday.

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

SC's first socially distanced election

Gov. Henry McMaster was among the last of the nation's governors to issue a stay-at-home order for the state and was also one of the first to begin a reopening plan. While he postponed local elections originally scheduled for March and April, McMaster said there was "no reason" to delay the June 9 primaries.

"The feeling is that the end is in sight," McMaster said of the novel coronavirus in an April 16 news conference, adding that he believed the state would be "in good shape" by June.

With confirmed cases of the coronavirus in all of South Carolina's 46 counties, the upcoming primary will be the first time voters statewide will cast ballots since the pandemic took hold in the Palmetto State and upended everyday life.

Lawmakers intervened in May to pass a bill that will temporarily allow voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot without having to cite a reason.

A federal judge also ruled the state couldn’t keep voters from participating in the primary by mail by citing fear of the virus.

Voters who plan to vote in-person will be asked to wear masks but aren't required to do so. Social distancing practices will be in effect, which will mean standing at least six feet apart from others in line, and polling sites may impose limits on how many people can be inside at once.

Some voting precincts have either been consolidated or have relocated due to both a poll manager shortage and facilities denying use of their locations due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Voters are encouraged to check their registration status and polling location at scvotes.org.

A November preview

The statewide primary could act a microcosm of what's yet to come in the fall.

For the last 20 years, more voters have opted to vote absentee. This year, that steadily rising trend is seeing a serious spike in South Carolina, where voters are seeking an alternative to casting their ballots in person in what could prove to be historically high numbers.

As of last week, more than 171,000 absentee ballots had been issued. It could set a record for absentee voting in the state, Whitmire said, noting the percentage to beat is 24 percent in the 2016 general election.

For the first time this year, officials will also be able to start sorting absentee ballots at 9 a.m. Monday before the election.

When the S.C. Election Commission switched to its new voting system with a paper ballot component, some of the state's more populous counties received high-speed scanners that can tabulate 72 ballots a minute compared with a typical scanner that can count 10-15 ballots a minute.

Depending on the vote totals seen in this primary, Whitmire said it could influence which counties receive additional technology to automate the voting process in November.

Admittedly, this primary will also come with its share of learning curves for first-time absentee voters.

For example, voters who have received their absentee ballots but have not returned them will need to fill it out and drop it off at their county election office before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

By law, voters are not allowed to return their absentee ballots at their voting precincts, and they will not be able to vote there in-person since they already received a ballot.

Who will take on Joe Cunningham?

From the moment Democrat Joe Cunningham won South Carolina's 1st Congressional District seat in 2018, South Carolina Republicans have been eager to win back the district they never thought they would — or could — lose.

It was a solid red seat for nearly 40 years. It is also a district where President Donald Trump triumphed over Hillary Clinton by 13 percentage points in 2016.

The district wraps along South Carolina’s southeastern coastline, with its mix of retirees, veterans, suburbanites and newcomers.

The four Republicans who are eager to challenge Cunningham in November all say they would better represent the interests of the district, especially after Cunningham voted to impeach the president.

The GOP contenders are state Rep. Nancy Mace, Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing, Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox and a Bluffton housing administrator Brad Mole.

So far, the contest is shaping up to be a battle between Landing and Mace, who have had the resources to introduce themselves to voters through TV ads and have drawn support from outside groups, which are spending on the candidates behalf to attack the other, respectively.

If no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a June 23 runoff.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the House race a toss-up in November.

Will Lindsey Graham's popularity hold?

During his 17 years as a U.S. senator, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham has seen his political stock rise and fall in his home state.

In 2014, he found himself fending off six GOP challengers against the backdrop of the national tea party movement. But six years later, Graham finds himself in a very different position: Largely beloved by the Republican base.

Since forging an alliance with Trump, a man Graham once derided as "unfit for office" and a "xenophobic, race-baiting bigot," Graham has seen his own favorability surge.

That alignment crystallized in 2018, when Graham gave a fiery defense of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ever since, Graham has become something of a GOP folk hero and was frequently deployed as a pro-Trump surrogate during the 2018 midterms.

On Tuesday, Graham will face three Republican critics: attorney Duke Buckner, retired businessman Michael LaPierre and engineer Joe Reynolds.

None have been able to generate the resources to topple a statewide incumbent, but the margins of the final tally will be noteworthy if any of them are able to make a dent.

Who will voters pick to draw district lines?

All 170 Statehouse seats are up for re-election this year, giving South Carolina voters a chance to have their say about the makeup of the General Assembly.

They could also determine which lawmakers they want determining the future boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts, since state lawmakers are the ones who do the drawing after the U.S. Census.

Both Republicans and Democrats are staking out their respective battlegrounds in different parts of the state.

Citing Cunningham's win in 2018, Democrats have set their sights on state Senate seats in the Lowcountry. Republicans, meanwhile, are focusing their efforts on making gains in the Upstate.

But dozens of incumbents will not face any hurdles at all.

Some 53 of the 124 S.C. House members and 10 of the 46 S.C. senators have effectively already secured their reelection after drawing no opponents in either the primary or general elections.

That's because the vast majority of races for the Statehouse happen in either overwhelmingly Republican or Democratic districts.

The current make-up of the Senate is 27 Republicans to 19 Democrats, a narrower margin than the House, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 80 to 44.