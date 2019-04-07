With the death of former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings at 97 on Saturday, some of his Senate staffers came forward Sunday to tell stories of working for him.
Most all pointed to his dedication to the office, state and nation, his cutting wit and keen ability to see through an issue.
Some said working for Hollings during portions of the 38 years he spent in Washington from 1966 to 2004 gave them a ringside seat to history and the myriad debates over problems and solutions.
Here are excerpts of what several of those aides had to say after the senator passed away at his Isle of Palms home 14 years after leaving Washington.
The responses shows the diversity of where Hollings, a senior Democrat, was situated in Washington, especially in matters of commerce, trade and travel.
As many as 500 people worked for Hollings during his Senate career, according to a staff estimate.
Panama Canal deal
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation that would return control of the canal to Panama. Ahead of that, Hollings went to Panama to see the canal in person.
Former legislative assistant Burt Rosen recalled Hollings writing a constituent newsletter on the way home.
"The headline was something like 'Do You Want to Give Away the Panama Canal? No, and Neither Do I.' Then he went on to explain that it was not important who owned the canal. The U.S. would always control the canal. If there were a problem 'we would just park a battleship on each side and would thus control who enters and who exits.' ”
Hollings supported passage of the controversial treaty because, in his words, " 'It was just not right for us to own a strip of land right in the middle of their yard,' " Rosen recalled.
The smart play, though, became the newsletter idea, which is how lawmakers communicated back home before Twitter and Facebook.
"When other senators who were riding the fence heard about the newsletter, Sen. Hollings began to carry a few in his inside coat pocket so he could give them out when he went to the Senate floor to vote," he said.
NAFTA
Hollings was a critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement, seeing it as the final death knell for the textile industry that had been such a part of South Carolina in the 20th century as well as other parts of the country.
Loretta Dunn Schmitzer served as Hollings' Senate Commerce Committee senior trade counsel from 1980-1993.
"I covered international trade, especially textiles and also tourism. Those two industries meant a lot to him. He would literally work with anyone who would help him on textiles.
"We had a great coalition of industry and labor, he brought together the (garment workers' union) and Milliken (textiles). He fought hard against several administrations to save textile and apparel jobs including Reagan, H.W. Bush, Clinton ...
"He fought on facts he prepared like a trial lawyer for a case when we went to the floor and he could horse trade with the best of them," she said.
Iran Contra, Space Shuttle
Mike Fernandez worked as Hollings' press secretary from 1980-87 during the Reagan administration.
He remembered the time of the Iran-Contra Affair when top members of the Reagan team were being charged with diverting funds from a sale of arms to Iran to surreptitiously supply the Contras who were battling Daniel Ortega’s Sandinistas in Nicaragua.
Hollings "invited three Central American defense experts with very different points of view to his office at the same time, and I marveled at how he cross examined each trying to get to the crux of the matter," Fernandez said.
"Similarly, I remember him after the Challenger space shuttle blew up in 1986 only 73 seconds after liftoff calling every NASA engineer and outside technical experts to better understand how the O ring seals had failed due to cooler than expected temperatures," Fernandez said.
Seven people died as a result, including school teacher Christa McAuliffe and Lake City native Ronald McNair.
Hollings "was tireless in wanting to get to the bottom of it," he said.
Airport security
Following the 9/11 terror attacks, Hollings was quick to realize that the entire U.S. airport system needed revamping. It was based on a defense of preventing hijacking from the 1970s, not thwarting lone wolfs or organized terror cells.
"He stopped at nothing to change the system, trying to professionalize the screeners, investing in new technologies and pushing anyone and everyone to move a bill," said his aviation counsel Sam Whitehorn.
Hollings criticized then-President George Bush for not doing enough, Whitehorn said, which resulted in calls from Andy Card, the president's chief of staff.
The Senate ultimately voted 100-0 to reform the aviation security system and to create the Transportation Security Administration.
Hollings still had to arm-twist, calling the Israelis for information, other senators and House leadership — while still facing down a number of House Republicans who wanted to keep the private sector in charge of airport security.
Hollings "recognized that aviation security was a matter of national security, and he made it our priority," Whitehorn said. "He had a goal and a vision, and drove it home."
Bush signed the bill at Washington National Airport.
'Gunslinger' on trade
Chief counsel and staff director of the Senate Commerce Committee Ivan A Schlager said one strength was that Hollings took the time to understand nuances of policy.
"When he burst through the doors of the Senate cloakroom, he was like a gunslinger bursting through a saloon in the Old West," Schlager said. "Senators would step aside fearful that he would smoke them in a debate."
He called Hollings' approach to trade policy on both NAFTA and the WTO "sophisticated and ahead of his time" and that existing trade pacts were part of a Cold War strategy that required the U.S. and American workers to make the system work by sustaining concessions.
That began to undermine America's technological and economic leadership, he said.
Hollings "lamented the loss of the unilateral rights to protect our market from the predatory trade practices that threaten not just textiles, but our emerging high tech sector which would be shut out of China and forced to license their technology to competitors," he said.
It also sounds familiar today.
"Much of the economic message that has resonated in the key battle ground states in the Midwest was a message raised by the senator 25 years ago," Schlager said.
Hollings' Citadel funeral
Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and Hollings are both Citadel graduates. On Sunday, Riley said Hollings would always show an interest in the school and its presidents.
He related the story of how Hollings was able to get federal money routed to help replace the Padgett-Thomas Barracks in the 1990s.
"The line item just said 'Barracks: Charleston, SC,'" Riley said, but nothing about which branch of the military wanted it.
Riley joked that some on campus referred to the senator as "Saint Fritz, or Saint Hollings."
Hollings' funeral will be 11 a.m. April 16 inside The Citadel's Summerall Chapel.
Statehouse flags going to half-staff
Gov. Henry McMaster will issue an executive order Monday requiring state and U.S. flags be lowered to half-staff on the Statehouse complex during Hollings' period of repose April 15, and also during his funeral at The Citadel on April 16.
Afterward, those flags will be encased in a wooden frame display and presented to the Hollings family.
Will there be a Hollings airport?
The Statehouse effort to rename the Charleston International Airport after Hollings passed the House last week. But the future is unclear in the Senate.
State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Goose Creek, who also serves as executive director and CEO of the airport authority, has not signed on to support the measure.
Campbell said Sunday the authority and its staff are exploring areas to recognize Hollings "appropriately" and that something would be announced "fairly soon."
"We're looking at different ways to honor him," he said.
He mentioned naming the airport's upcoming 3,000-space, $87 million parking deck for Hollings as one possibility.