More than half of women and LGBTQ people in South Carolina say political leaders in state government don't care about them and are out of touch with the needs of working women and families today, according to a recent poll.

And 91 percent of those questioned say they will "definitely" vote in the 2020 general election.

The findings, shared first with The Post and Courier, come from a Change Research poll commissioned by the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) and the National Women's Law Center.

The online poll surveyed 1,450 South Carolina women and LGBTQ people from Jan. 5-9, just days ahead of the Jan. 14 start of the state's 2020 legislative session. The findings have a margin of error of 2.57 percentage points.

According to the results, 53 percent of those polled, including a plurality of Republicans — 47 percent — say South Carolina leaders are out of touch with the needs of working women and families today.

Ann Warner, the CEO of WREN, said the survey was conducted in order to get a better understanding of the lives, issues and policy concerns of women and LGBTQ people living in South Carolina, along with what barriers they feel they are currently facing.

"A lot of the issues here are too often seen as fringe issues, special issues or quote-un-quote women's issues — as if that were somehow less important than other things at the Statehouse," Warner said.

She continued, "Women are voting, and women are really concerned about things like access to child care, access to health care, paid family leave and economic opportunity. This should elevate the importance of these issues in the minds of lawmakers."

The poll, which surveyed 518 Democrats, 393 independents and 540 Republicans, found strong bipartisan support on a number of issues.

Making birth control more accessible and affordable is supported by 94 percent of Democrats and 86 percent of Republicans, the poll found.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats and 86 percent of Republicans said they'd like to see lawmakers pass a bill to provide new parents with greater access to break times and private places to pump milk in the workplace.

More than 90 percent of both Republicans (91 percent) and Democrats (98 percent) said they'd like to see a proposal ensuring equal pay for equal work for women.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, said gender justice issues don't just affect women and LGBTQ individuals. Graves, who is the first African American president of the NWLC, said these issues in South Carolina affect families, communities and the nation.

"Women are the co- or sole breadwinners in a majority of households. The wages they take home really ends up mattering to people, no matter their party, no matter their gender," Graves said.

The survey also revealed non-white women and LGBTQ people report facing obstacles that their Caucasian counterparts do not.

Some 65 percent of African American respondents said their family's income is falling behind the cost of living, compared to just 49 percent of all respondents.

Additionally, while 56 percent of white respondents gave the state a positive ranking as a place for women, 42 percent of non-white voters and 53 percent of LGBTQ voters gave it a negative rating — more than double the 28 percent of white respondents who gave the state a negative rating.

The latest available data from the State Election Commission show women account for 54 percent of registered voters in South Carolina.

The voters polled, however, were split on whether lawmakers respect women and girls, with 72 percent of Democrats saying lawmakers don't and 63 percent of Republicans saying that they do.