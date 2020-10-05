Witness signatures required on SC absentee ballots again, US Supreme Court rules

COLUMBIA — South Carolina voters must again get witness signatures for mail-in absentee ballots after the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the requirement Monday night, putting a halt to an effort to adjust state election rules amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Any ballots that were cast before the Supreme Court weighed in and that were received within two days of the order are exempt from the requirement, according to the ruling. But any new mail-in ballots will require the witness signature.

The Supreme Court's decision reverses a 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that blocked the signature requirement after Democratic critics warned it could endanger voters by exposing them to others possibly infected with COVID-19.

The issue could now be taken up for a fuller hearing by the 4th Circuit, at which point the Supreme Court could again take up the issue. But time may run out for the legal haggling to continue much longer before the Nov. 3 election.

The high court did not give any full explanation for the ruling, but in a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to legal precedent that election administration should mostly be left up to state lawmakers to decide and that the rules should not be overruled by the court close to an election.

When South Carolina lawmakers amended the state's election rules last month to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots for the 2020 election due to the pandemic, the Republican majority rejected an effort by Democrats to also remove the witness signature requirement.

The back-and-forth over the signature requirement added confusion to a presidential election expected to draw large numbers of voters. More absentee ballots are expected to be cast by voters who do not want to stand in lines during a pandemic.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick, who fought in court to preserve the requirement, called it "a great day for those who care about the security and integrity of our elections."

"Despite the Democrats' efforts to hijack a pandemic and use it to meddle with our election laws, they've lost," McKissick said.

S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson said he hoped nobody would get COVID-19 while trying to find a witness, and — in a reference to President Donald Trump and several top Republican officials contracting the virus — said voters should not get anyone from the White House to be their witness.

"We are disappointed but elections have consequences," Robertson said.

No dissenting opinions were published. Three of the justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — said they would have applied the ruling even to ballots that have already been cast.

The S.C. Election Commission had joined in the appeal against a ruling last month striking down the requirement, even though the agency's executive director had argued in a letter to lawmakers earlier this year that the requirement should be eliminated.

As the issue made its way through the courts, the commission encouraged voters to get a witness signature even after the requirement was struck down, warning that it could be reinstated, as it was Monday night.