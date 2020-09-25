Witness signature requirement nixed again for SC ballots as more appeals hearings planned

COLUMBIA — Witness signatures are once again not required on absentee ballots in South Carolina after a majority of judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday vacated a ruling from just a day earlier by a three-judge panel to overturn a lower court ruling that struck down the requirement.

The dizzying series of reversals means the final outcome remains to be determined. But for now, witness signatures are no longer required. A date and time for the new hearing was not immediately scheduled.

In a new order late Friday, the full appeals court decided to reconsider the case, thereby reversing a decision by two of them Thursday to halt a recent lower court ruling that found the requirement could jeopardize South Carolinians' fundamental right to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans have sought to maintain the witness signature requirement, arguing it guards against voter fraud. Democrats contend that the requirement has little impact on voter fraud and would force voters who are infected with COVID-19 to interact with healthy people in order to get the signature.

The only two judges who published a dissent in Friday's ruling were the two judges who had decided to reinstate the witness signature requirement a day earlier: Judges Harvie Wilkinson and Steven Agee, both of whom were nominated by Republican presidents.

In a scathing five-page dissent, Wilkinson and Agee wrote that the full court's decision could cause "confusion and disruption." But a majority of their colleagues disagreed with them, eliminating the requirement once again until the case can be reconsidered.