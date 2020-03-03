Without lethal injection drugs, SC death row inmates could be forced to face electrocution

COLUMBIA — Without access to the fatal cocktail of drugs used to execute inmates, lawmakers are ramping up efforts to make the electric chair a default method of punishment for death sentences.

Currently, death row inmates can delay their fates by requesting to die by lethal injection, the state-mandated execution method, but manufacturers that make the chemicals have stopped selling them to prisons for fear of lawsuits and bad publicity, so the state has no stockpile.

South Carolina has 37 inmates on death row, and all have pending appeals, state prison officials said.

State law allows death-row inmates to pick lethal injection or electrocution but mandates using lethal injection if they don't make a choice. A proposal passed in the S.C. Senate and moving through the S.C. House would let the Department of Corrections use the electric chair if lethal injection materials aren’t readily available.

“We have to have a method in which to carry out the sentences of the courts, which was the death penalty,” state Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, said.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 19-4 on Tuesday in favor of the proposal, removing language that allows for death by firing squad before sending it to the full House for consideration. Gov. Henry McMaster said he supports the legislation and would sign it.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican who recently was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina, said pursuing the death penalty is a rare exception for prosecutors but necessary in the extreme circumstances.

“In this discussion, I think it’s warranted we keep in mind the victims,” McCoy said. "I think about the people who lost their lives at (Charleston's) Mother Emanuel Church (in 2015) that were there to worship, that were there to pray, and they were gunned down in the middle of a religious service.”

The killer in that shooting that left nine people dead, Dylann Roof, is on death row in federal prison.

The most recent addition to South Carolina’s death row is Timothy Jones Jr., who was handed the penalty last June for the 2014 murder of his five children. Fred Singleton, 75 is the longest-serving. His sentence started on Sept. 19, 1983.

It’s been nine years since South Carolina last killed an inmate, when 36-year-old Jeffrey Motts died by lethal injection. He was serving a pair of life sentences for murdering two relatives but got the death penalty after strangling a cellmate in 2007.

South Carolina has executed 282 inmates since 1912, with electrocution as the only method until 1995, when lethal injection was added.

State Rep. Patricia Henegan, D-Bennettsville, said during the hearing Tuesday that she was troubled by lawmakers who approve restrictions limiting a woman’s right to end a pregnancy while supporting capital punishment.

“How do you balance that? Do we have a right to play God?” she said.

John McCravy, a Republican attorney from Greenwood who supports both the death penalty and abortion protections, said the issues are dissimilar, because children have not committed the type of “heinous” crimes that those on death row have been convicted of.

Of the 29 death penalty states, 16 have laws allowing for alternatives to lethal injection when the drugs aren’t available.

A lack of drug availability was part of the reason 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette didn’t pursue the death penalty in 2017, after serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was convicted of murdering seven people between 2003 and 2016.

Instead, Kohlhepp took a plea deal that gave him seven life sentences with no chance to appeal.

“The reality of the situation is this state doesn’t have a functioning death penalty,” Barnette said in 2017.

McMaster has pushed for a shield law allowing chemicals to be bought confidentially but legislators have so far rejected that idea.

Lethal injection has been the preferred method of execution for decades — it’s been used in nearly 75 percent of the 1,516 capital punishments carried out nationwide since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.