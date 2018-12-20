WASHINGTON — House Republicans are struggling to pass legislation that would avoid a partial government shutdown threatened at week’s end, with members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus urging President Donald Trump to insist on money for the border wall with Mexico.
Some of the members are conservatives from South Carolina.
The Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would fund the government through Feb. 8 without any additional money for the border wall. Trump has requested $5 billion, but with Democratic votes needed to pass any bill out of the Senate, the proposal is viewed as a nonstarter there.
That hasn't stopped more conservative House Republicans from digging in their heels, urging both Trump and House leaders to keep fighting for the wall funding.
Three South Carolina congressmen are members of the Freedom Caucus: U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens; Mark Sanford, R-Charleston; and Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill.
"We told them it's time to fight for the wall and see what what happens," Norman said of discussions with House leadership Thursday morning. "We'll stay up here forever. If it doesn't have the $5 billion (for the wall), we're shutting down. Not fighting at all is not an option with the majority of us."
Republicans are now expecting to hold another meeting Thursday afternoon to continue discussions about the next step forward. Some lawmakers have also raised concerns about the lack of disaster relief funding in the bill following a treacherous fall due to weather emergencies in parts of the country.
"At this moment, the president does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall," said press spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. "The President is continuing to weigh his options.”
Some outgoing House Republicans have also stopped showing up to Congress in recent days, meaning the party has fewer votes. Retiring U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, said that Thursday would be his last day in Washington whether the bill passes or not because he's going back home to be with his family.
Without a deal, more than 800,000 federal workers would face furloughs or be forced to work without pay, disrupting government operations days before Christmas.
But Norman and others have argued that would be a price worth paying if it meant following through on GOP campaign promises to fight for the border wall, particularly with Democrats poised to take over the House majority in January.
"Explain to me what happens when they take the gavel — (the wall funding) is not going to happen," Norman said. "We've been told four times, 'it's coming, we're going to put it in.' Well it hasn't happened, and we're tired of it."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.