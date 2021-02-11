Wintry weather delays SC's COVID vaccine shipments, while DHEC delays distribution plan

COLUMBIA — South Carolina still has no official plan for distributing limited COVID-19 vaccines statewide after the public health agency's governing board punted making a decision on Feb. 11.

It may be next month before the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control board acts. But by then the Legislature will mandate its own method.

Meanwhile, shipping delays caused by wintry weather in parts of the South and Midwest are temporarily exacerbating the state's vaccine supply shortage. More people are being booted from their appointments to get shots and providers are having trouble scheduling future ones, not knowing when shipments will arrive.

Hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other providers across South Carolina are setting appointments based on assumptions of how many doses they'll receive in future shipments and what days they'll show up. And while they are getting their full allotment this week, according to DHEC, even a day or two's difference in when they arrive can require rescheduling.

Prisma Health, for example, is expecting 37,500 total doses this week but less than half of that had arrived by Feb. 10, sending the state's largest hospital system scrambling to adjust reservations as demand surged in the first week 65- to 69-year-olds could get a shot.

"This pandemic has challenged everyone to be ready to adjust to a changing environment almost every moment, hour and day," said Dr. Saria Saccocio, co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force.

The delays prompted the Medical University of South Carolina to postpone a clinic set for Feb. 12 at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

It will take eight more weeks before all eligible South Carolinians who want a shot, including those 65 and older, can get one, said Nick Davidson, DHEC's deputy director for public health.

"There's still incredible demand in the current phase. People are really looking hard to get it," he said, noting people are traveling to wherever they can get an appointment.

This week's back-to-back shipping issues — amid severe weather near Pfizer's plant in Michigan, then at vaccine shipping hubs in Memphis and Louisville — are beyond the control of DHEC, which places orders though the federal government that ship directly to providers. And they affected states beyond South Carolina's borders.

But where DHEC can help providers tremendously is by deciding how to split the state's total allotment, giving them some stability on what's coming, board members recognized Feb. 11, while hearing a second presentation on how to potentially do so.

That predictability was the argument for allocating doses to counties based strictly on how many people live there — the scenario board members tentatively agreed on two weeks ago, when they asked staff to figure out the logistics.

However, after a lengthy presentation and closed-door session, the board asked staff to come back with another presentation at its next meeting laying out the details for instead distributing doses on a regional basis — essentially, the Legislature's plan. They'll make a decision then, which won't be until March 11, unless a special meeting is called earlier.

That's likely a recognition the Legislature's going to make the call anyway.

Both the House and Senate have approved a measure requiring DHEC to allocate doses by population in multicounty regions, while factoring in demographics such as age and poverty. Now it's a matter of working out differences between the two versions — primarily, whether each of the four regions (Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry) should have its own vaccine advisory board.

The proposal, expected to be finalized next week, was a direct result of legislators' frustration with DHEC.

"We're 2½ months into the vaccination process and they still haven’t made that decision," House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said after the DHEC board meeting.

"Citizens expect for us to have a plan and implement a plan," he said. "We can’t control vaccination supplies, but there’s no reason at this point not to have the infrastructure in place to get them to citizens as quickly as possible."

At the end of its board meeting, DHEC officials said they like the idea of a regional distribution plan since it provides "more flexibility" in reaching rural areas.

"There are so many regional providers (like large hospital networks) that have a fair amount of horsepower to get vaccine out in the communities," Davidson said. "There could be a fair amount of cooperation existing between those counties and that would assist in making sure that vaccine gets out to the communities that need it most."

The federal government is currently allocating 76,400 doses to South Carolina weekly for first shots.

But the demand is far greater. Providers are collectively asking DHEC to order three to four times that, Davidson said.

"Everybody gets less than they request because, otherwise, there’d be nowhere near enough," he said, noting providers learn on Fridays what they'll receive the following week. "We want to give everybody as much as they can use. ... That’s an ongoing challenge until we have plenty of vaccine on hand."

In all, 1.3 million South Carolinians are on the eligibility list, including health care workers, long-term care residents and, as of Feb. 8, anyone 65 and older. As of Feb. 11, 460,000 residents had received at least their first of two shots, and more than 435,000 doses were reserved by appointments, some a month out, according to DHEC.

Jessica Holdman contributed from Columbia.