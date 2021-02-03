Wife of Columbia mayor loses judicial race after conservative group cites Democratic ties

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina judge married to Columbia's mayor fell short in her bid for a promotion Feb. 3 after drawing criticism from a conservative group that claimed she is a "liberal Democratic activist" and urged Republican lawmakers to oppose her.

Circuit Court Judge DeAndrea Benjamin of Columbia lost to Family Court Judge Jay Vinson of Florence in the top-of-the-ticket race for a spot on the state's second highest bench, the Court of Appeals. State lawmakers voted 94 to 63 in favor of Vinson.

The race became unusually partisan in the final few weeks amid external pressure from a conservative advocacy group.

Greenville businessman John Warren, who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Henry McMaster in the 2018 GOP primary and is considering another campaign, alleged that Benjamin is a "liberal Democratic activist," citing donations to Democratic candidates from her former law firm, which she left when she first became a judge a decade ago.

His political organization, "South Carolina's Conservative Future," sent mailers and email blasts to supporters urging them to contact lawmakers and tell them to oppose Benjamin.

Benjamin is the wife of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a high-profile S.C. Democrat. But Warren said that Benjamin's spouse was not relevant to his opposition to her. Steve Benjamin is expected to announce Thursday that he will not seek another term as mayor.

Warren's effort against DeAndrea Benjamin appeared to work, as Republicans overwhelmingly voted for Vinson. State fundraising records show Vinson's former law firm, which he left in 2004, also mostly donated to Democratic candidates.

Vinson, 60, said he was "honored and "humbled" by the General Assembly's vote to elect him, but he emphasized that he had no involvement in Warren's effort to oppose

"I don't think it's appropriate for outside parties to become involved," Vinson said. "This is a legislative process. It is their purview. If their constituents have an opinion, that's fine, but for outside sources that are not their constituents, that's not appropriate."

Benjamin, 48, said she believes in the independence of the judiciary and seeks to be fair and impartial towards everyone in her courtroom.

"I hate the fact that the judicial races today turned into partisan races, but that's what's happened," Benjamin said. She did not rule out the possibility that she may seek a spot on the Court of Appeals again in the future.

Steve Benjamin also bemoaned how the race had become partisan but declined to opine on why that had happened, including whether it was because of her relationship with him.

"But it is prayerfully not a demarcation point and we haven't crossed the Rubicon on how important it is that we have an independent, nonpartisan judiciary," Benjamin said. "I'll leave it there."

DeAndrea Benjamin would have been the first African American woman on the Court of Appeals in South Carolina history, a point her supporters emphasized as they sought to elevate her. Vinson is white.

In the only other race that Warren weighed in on, his efforts did not succeed.

Lawmakers voted 84 to 72 to elect Robert Bonds to fill a 14th Circuit Court vacancy over Tameaka Legette, even after Warren pointed out that Bonds donated to Democrat Vincent Sheheen in his 2010 and 2014 campaigns for S.C. governor against Republican Nikki Haley.

South Carolina is one of just two states, along with Virginia, in which lawmakers elect judges.

The typically perfunctory votes of some of the state's most powerful judges is just one part of the unusual, secrecy-shrouded selection process for state judges that minimizes public input and accountability, The Post and Courier found in a joint investigation with ProPublica in 2019.

The reporting revealed how the system, steeped in politics, had undercut transparency and accountability. Among other things, the news organizations found that the state’s circuit judges have faced more than 1,000 ethics complaints, yet not a single one had been publicly disciplined, suspended or removed in almost 30 years.

At the same time, statehouse judicial elections have occurred with no public debate and candidates are elevated to the bench through cursory votes. Incumbents and candidates for those seats are first screened by the 10-member Judicial Merit Selection Commission.

Defenders of the system insist there’s nothing wrong with legislators lining up votes or suggesting candidates withdraw to spare them the potential embarrassment of a loss.

But some lawmakers decry the process. They say it shuts the public out of the selection process for some of the state’s most consequential public officials. The state’s circuit judges preside over all felony and major civil cases.