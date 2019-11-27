You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
Nikki Haley says God put Trump in power for 'lessons' and 'change'
Here’s a daring question to ask your Thanksgiving guests this week: Do you think politicians are chosen by God?
The proposition is simultaneously spiritual and political. The examination is more likely to come up in a college lecture than in a televised interview, and yet this week it cropped up in one interview after another.
The weighty question came up over the weekend when outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in a Fox News interview that he believes President Donald Trump is God’s “chosen one” to lead the United States.
And the question came up again on Tuesday when former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was asked a version of it during an interview that aired on Pat Robertson’s “700 Club.”
Haley, who has been doing media interviews to promote her new book, was asked by reporter David Brody whether she thought God had put Trump in power for a purpose.
Haley's initial response was to fall on a familiar adage that many people of faith subscribe to in explaining the unexplainable.
"Well, it goes to show that everything happens for a reason,” she began.
What came next in the span of Haley's 63-second answer was a look at how Haley moves between the political dynamics of what it means to be a Republican in the age of Trump, and what she think thinks about the unconventional president as a woman of faith.
Let's dissect.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday? Sign up for free.
Haley, the politician: Haley began her response by showcasing her conservative chops, echoing go-to talking points that many in the GOP cite when faced with criticism about Trump. "The way I see it is look at the results of Donald Trump as president," Haley said. She then broadly praised Trump for the state of America's job rates and economy. She specifically praised Trump for his decision to open a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, which was a controversial move at the time.
Haley, the realist: Haley's comments then shifted to acknowledge the fact that Trump's rise came from the will of voters. “They did want a disruptor-in-chief. They did want someone who was going to go against the grain and get us out of our comfort zone." She said it took courage for Trump to upend the status quo. It's a small moment but an interesting one given Haley's own journey with Trump. In the 2016 presidential primary, Haley endorsed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. When Rubio dropped out, she urged voters to support U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Ultimately, though, Haley had always said she would support the GOP nominee, even though she had doubts about Trump's ability to win a general election at the time.
Haley, the believer: Then, Haley settled into her final answer. "I think that God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change. And you can look at everything that's happened, and I think we are seeing a lot of change, and I think we are gaining a lot of lessons from it as well,” Haley said.
Tim Scott disagrees: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in a 2018 Politico profile said he did not believe God "chose" Trump. Scott at the time said he believed the “American family” was long overdue for “painful, ugly, embarrassing” conversations about race and other combustible subjects that have simmered for generations. With Trump in office, Scott continued, America is finally having those hard conversations.
Perry's answer isn't solely about Trump: In his interview over the weekend, Perry stressed that he believes God picked President Barack Obama for his time in office.
Why it could matter: White conservative evangelicals approve of the president’s job performance at rates higher than most other groups. An April 2018 Winthrop University Poll also explored Trump's evangelical support in South Carolina at a time when Trump was facing mounting allegations about adulterous affairs long before entering the White House.
Still, they stood by him. As Winthrop Poll director Scott Huffmon noted at the time: "Seventy-five percent of White Evangelicals feel that describing Trump as someone who stands up for them is very or somewhat accurate. Nationally, we have seen White Evangelical support for Trump remain at levels usually only seen among strong partisans."
The big picture: The president is facing an impeachment inquiry and soon will be trying to fend off Democratic presidential challengers. Whether Trump's evangelical support or God-chosen image continues will be crucial.
Because if Trump supporters believe he is a leader picked by God, they may also believe he is a leader who will bring America closer to what some believe this country was always meant to be: an explicitly Christian nation.
A December 2018 Winthrop University poll of 11 Southern states found half of residents believe that America was founded as an explicitly Christian nation. The view is a crux of Christian Nationalism.
That could impact policy.
"Research has shown that increases in Christian Nationalist beliefs lead to more exclusionary views on immigration and more negative views of multi-culturalism in America,” Huffmon said following that poll. "Those who hold these views care more about whether they have a strong leader who will protect their religious and cultural values than whether a leader is individually pious."
Already, the image of a God-sent Trump is impacting the response to the impeachment inquiry. Last week during a radio interview with Eric Metaxas, evangelist Franklin Graham said criticism of Trump appeared to come from an "almost a demonic power."
SC senator accused of profanity-laced outburst: 'I wouldn’t back off a single thing'
Democratic colleagues of a South Carolina senator known for his colorful language demanded Tuesday that he apologize for berating a legislative staffer with a profanity-laced outburst over a missing item in a news release.
The latest kerfuffle between freshman Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, and veteran Richland County legislators involves the senator’s visit to the delegation office Friday.
Read more about what happened, and why Harpootlian says he "wouldn't back off a single thing."
In other news:
- After years of mounting controversy, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith won’t be reappointed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. Read more about why Smith will be stepping down when his second term ends in February. (The Post and Courier)
- U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, suggested the "deep state" played a role in closing the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site. Read more about what else Wilson said in Aiken on Tuesday. (The Aiken Standard)
- The Republican Main Street PAC, a moderate GOP group, endorsed seven congressional candidates they think can help Republicans win back the House majority in 2020, including Kathy Landing in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Read more about the endorsement, and why Landing was selected. (The Washington Times)
- Nearly 3,100 of the state’s 18,500 inmates are in prison solely for violating technical rules of their release, not committing another crime, according to the state Department of Corrections. Read more about what an attorney told state lawmakers about parolees. (The Post and Courier)
- A South Carolina lawmaker has proposed a bill to end the state's "tampon tax" on feminine hygiene products. Read more about why they say their legislation is not only a matter not of common sense but of equality. (The Post and Courier)
- This Thanksgiving, AAA estimates more than 55 million people will be traveling, including about 5 million who will be getting traveling their destination by air. A travel expert says not to forget about that October 2020 deadline to get your REAL ID. The switch, they say, could create serious lines at airports next year if people put it off. (The Post and Courier)
- A Christmas tree in Gov. Henry McMaster’s office honors the 387 South Carolina Army soldiers who have died by suicide, accidents or in combat since 2014. Read more about the tree. (The Post and Courier)
Follow Palmetto Politics on Twitter
AND ONE MORE THING: HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday this week, we will not be sending the Palmetto Politics newsletter on Thursday. We hope you enjoy the day surrounded by loved ones, friends and family.
I'd also like to take a moment to say that I am very thankful for the readers of this newsletter. None of this would be possible without your loyal readership and support. To do this work is a great responsibility and a true joy.
We will be back in your inbox on Friday.
Did your smart, politically engaged friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out the rest of the Post and Courier newsletters.