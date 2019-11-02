Four months before South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary, the race is settling into place.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has dominated the first five Post and Courier-Change Research polls — some of which were taken before he even officially entered the race in late April.

But the momentum that has propelled Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren nationally has reached the home of the South's first primary.

In May, the S.C. race was Biden 46 percent-Warren 8 percent.

Last month, it was Biden 30 percent-Warren 19 percent.

Here's a look behind the numbers from a late October poll of 731 likely Democratic primary voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent.

Why Warren is gaining

Democratic voters seem to really like Warren. They like her more than anyone else.

Her favorability rating, 77 percent, is the highest among all leading candidates and slightly ahead of Biden's 72 percent. Her approval marks have risen 20 percentage points since May. Biden is down slightly.

Where she separates herself is among those who view her unfavorably.

She posted a race-low 8 percent.

Biden? Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders? California Sen. Kamala Harris? They are each at 18 percent.

Warren's closest rival for lowest unfavorable rating is tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 12 percent.

But Biden's has some strength with African American voters. His favorability among black voters is 9 percentage points higher than Warren.

Warren's lead among white voters, however, is much larger: 24 percentage points.

She also has a huge edge with younger voters at 25 percentage points.

The question is whether Warren can keep voters liking her if she remains Biden's top challenger for the nomination.

Biden is still leading, but ...

No one thought Biden's going to win with the three-touchdown leads he held in earlier Post and Courier-Change Research polls.

Sure, Warren is cutting into Biden's advantage, but the former vice president still has a strong 11-percentage-point lead in the latest poll for the Feb. 29 primary.

Biden has African American voters to thank for staying atop the field. Black voters account for two-thirds of S.C. Democratic primary voters.

With his name recognition and ties to former President Barack Obama, he leads Harris by 21 percentage points with black voters and Warren by 26 percentage points.

Still, his lead among African Americans has shrunk from 52 percent in June to 38 percent in October.

More troubling is that Biden has lost 33 percentage points with black female voters over the past four months, down to 30 percent in October.

Harris, Sanders and Warren have picked up much of that support Biden lost.

South Carolina is supposed to be Biden's firewall, which has become more crucial now that Warren is leading in Iowa and New Hampshire.

They're standing still

Warren jumped over Sanders, Harris and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to take a firm hold on second place in South Carolina.

It's not that the trio has fallen back, they just are at a standstill.

Sanders, the third choice in South Carolina, has hovered around 15 percent in most polls.

Harris, the fourth favorite, has stuck around at a little over 10 percent.

Buttigieg, a national political unknown before entering the 2020 race who stands fifth in the state, manages to hold at around 8 percent.

Time is beginning to run out for Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg to make a move in South Carolina.

A strong showing in Iowa for any of them could change that.

Looks like Steyer's ads are working

Hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer got into the race later than other 2020 candidates but has been the campaign's biggest ad spender.

It has paid off in South Carolina, where his ads are hard to escape.

He rose to sixth in the state ahead of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke in the latest poll.

More Democratic voters say they have heard of Steyer than Buttigieg, who was one spot ahead of him overall in the latest poll.

Steyer also was better known than O'Rourke, Yang, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Steyer is showing that candidates can buy their way into name recognition.

Primary purpose

S.C. Republicans love Donald Trump. Some 96 percent of would-be GOP voters back the president.

Still, Palmetto State Republicans remained pretty evenly split last month about holding a presidential primary, even after the state party decided to call it off.

The poll showed 45 percent of S.C. Republicans want a primary even if Trump were the only candidate versus 43 percent who do not think it is necessary.

That's within the 3.5 percent margin of error in the Post and Courier-Change Research poll of 800 likely S.C. GOP voters.

Still a good chunk of Republican voters, 12 percent, were unsure.

For now, love of Trump wins and keeps a GOP primary on the shelf — unless the pending lawsuit succeeds.