Cory Booker isn't worried about his polling numbers in South Carolina: 'We're on a good timeline'

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker knows his polling numbers in South Carolina aren't as high as they should be.

Despite spending more time here than any other Democratic presidential candidate, the New Jersey Senator has struggled to make inroads with voters.

According to a Post and Courier/Change Research poll in mid-June of likely South Carolina Democratic primary voters, the Palmetto State favorites so far are former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

But when I spoke with Booker one-on-one after his town hall in Charleston Monday night, the 50-year-old told me he's not worried.

He said his presidential campaign is right on track, and he's confident about his odds in early presidential primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

"We're on a good timeline here, and we are shifting support. We don't want to win the summer of 2019. We want to win here in February 2020," Booker said.

After addressing some 350 people at International Longshoremen’s Association Hall, Booker said these town halls — not televised debates — are where he really has the ability to move the needle among undecided voters. "We’re just so far out and there are just so many undecided voters. I didn’t start this election with 100 percent name recognition. Most voters didn’t know who I was when I started," Booker said. What many did know about him was general: Rhodes scholar. African-American. Well-spoken. Obama-like. Booker shies away from that assessment. He instead points to Jimmy Carter, another president, and one who overcame a field of 17 Democrats to become the eventual nominee in 1976. "He stood out because he was a candidate coming after Nixon that talked about grace and decency and the values." "We're different people. Voters should judge me on my own record," Booker said of the Obama comparisons. "But one thing that people forget is Obama was trailing in South Carolina all the way up until Iowa voted. I think that’s important... It took time and energy, and I think we’re going to go into Iowa and we’re going to win Iowa." And that could set the stage for him here. "I trust the voters in South Carolina," Booker said. Read more about Booker's town hall in Charleston on Monday night, and how voters responded to him.

Outside group investing to defend Joe Cunningham’s SC 1st Congressional District seat

A national political action committee that spent more than half a million dollars to get Democrat Joe Cunningham elected in 2018 may make another six-figure investment in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, the executive director of 314 Action said his group is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure a reelection win for Cunningham in the state’s highest-profile congressional race.

"For us, Joe Cunningham is one of our front-line candidates, and we are going to make sure we do everything we can do to defend his seat,” said Josh Morrow, executive director of 314 Action. "It’s no secret the Republicans are targeting this race as an opportunity for them. They’re going to spend heavily to try and beat Joe. We’re going to spend equally as much to ensure Joe gets elected."

Its first investment is a digital ad that will run on social media this week, in which they are calling on two of Cunningham's Republican challengers — Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing and state Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island — to state their positions on climate change.

Read more about the early push from the national PAC, and how the Landing and Mace campaigns responded to the ad.

In other news:

AND ONE MORE THING:

An 81-year-old South Carolina photographer's self-made civil rights museum is now open.

The Cecil Williams Museum is named for the photographer whose images fill the rooms — about 350 photos, in all. Williams also serves as the museum’s founder, funder and sole tour guide.

Read more about the museum and the photographer behind it.

